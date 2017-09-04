Jose Mourinho goes in goal; concedes, scores a penalty in #Game4Grenfell

A charity match was held at QPR's Loftus Road on Saturday to remember the 80 people who lost their lives in the west London tower block fire on June 14, with all proceeds going to those affected by the tragedy.

Both lineups were star-studded and ranged from A-list celebrities to former professional players, with Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer captaining the two sides. Mo Farah, Tinie Tempah, Jarvis Cocker and Richard Ashcroft were among the various celebrities who got involved.

In a tight contest, with the scoreline at 2-1 in the 63rd minute, Mourinho replaced David James off the bench and took his place in between the sticks. Jose's father was a goalkeeper, but a young Mourinho used to play as a midfielder back in his early days as a semi-professional footballer.

After making a crucial punch from a corner just minutes into his appearance, Mourinho was booked shortly afterwards for time-wasting, much to the amusement of the crowd.

The Manchester United manager then failed to keep out Kasabian's Chris Edwards' equaliser in the 76th minute, but the game ended up going to penalties.

Mourinho converted his own but couldn't stop his side from falling to defeat as Olly Murs scored the winning spot-kick past the 54-year-old.

The Portuguese looked fuming throughout. What a competitor.

