Neymar hires UFC fighter Nordine Taleb as personal bodyguard

What would you spend £520k a week on? Well Paris Saint-Germain's £198m man has wasted no time in splashing out on the services on French fighter Nordine Taleb.

Neymar has made a blistering start to his career in Ligue 1, both scoring and assisting on his debut for the Parisians in a 3-0 win over Guingamp.

The world’s most expensive signing is set to be surrounded by fans and media throughout his stay in Paris and has enlisted the help of the powerhouse.

Neymar a choisi comme garde du corps le combattant Algériennbsp;de l' Nordine Taleb 10 August 2017

The 36-year-old fought as recently as May, defeating Swedish fan-favourite Oliver Enkamp.

Taleb has a win-loss record of 13-4, with six knockout victories.

Looks like Neymar’s in good hands.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com