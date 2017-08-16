Nantwich and Altrincham match delayed due to 'bizarre' egg invasion

We can all firmly agree that despite the Champions League play-off action and a round of Championship fixtures, it was Nantwich Town vs Altrincham which drew the eye on Tuesday evening.

The Northern Premier League meeting between the two local rivals was always going to bring drama to the boil and cause tempers to flare.

In fact, the game was stopped, but not due to crowd trouble or antics from players on the pitch, but rogue eggs being launched into the field of play.

Altrincham’s official Twitter account revealed in the 13th minute that eggs were being hurled into Nantwich’s Weaver Stadium from the street outside.

13' Play stopped. Believe because eggs are being thrown onto the pitch from outside the ground? Bizarre.0-0 | 15 August 2017

The referee decided to stop play until the anarchy ceased and order was restored.

The two sides dished up a tight affair, ending 1-1. What a cracking night.

