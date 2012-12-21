Nicol: Liverpool must sign goal scorers if they are to make top four

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol says the Anfield club must sign proven goalscorers if they are to have any chance of clinching a top four spot.

The ESPNFC Press Pass pundit, who made 468 appearances for the Reds between 1981 and 1995, says the January transfer window will offer manager Brendan Rodgers and the club's owners the chance to wrong the errors of the summer window.

Nicol also discusses David Beckham's next career move and his best and worst Christmas party memories...

