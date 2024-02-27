Nottingham Forest vs Fulham - WIN tickets to watch this Premier League match at the City Ground

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham meet for the second time in the Premier League this season on Tuesday 2 April at 7.30pm GMT, and FFT have teamed up with EA Sports to offer one lucky winner two tickets to the match.

In what could prove an especially decisive fixture for the hosts in their quest to survive in the Premier League, a home match against mid-table Fulham presents a great opportunity for three points. With the Premier League's ruling on their breach of Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSRs) still to come, Forest certainly need all the points they can get.

But the Cottagers won't head to the City Ground and roll over for their opponents - a recent win against Manchester United at Old Trafford highlights their credentials away from home, while there might even be a slight outside possibility of them reaching Europe. Finishing above London rivals Chelsea for the second season in a row is slightly more likely, though.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: EA Sports) EA Sports FC 24 is available to play on console and PC (Image credit: EA Sports)

The reverse fixture in December saw Fulham win 5-0, too, meaning Forest will want to exact revenge back on home turf. Steve Cooper is no longer the manager, however, so Nuno Espirito Santo will need to channel his charges in a different way for this Spring tie.

(Competition closes Tuesday 4 March).

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below: