Olympics 2020 football: how many games have the Team GB women’s side played?

The Team GB women’s side will be competing at the Olympics for just the second time in Tokyo this summer.

Women’s football was only introduced to the Olympics in 1996, with the USA emerging victorious on home soil after beating China 2-1 in the final.

It wasn’t until 2012 that Great Britain first entered a women’s team, who topped their group before losing out to Canada in the quarter-finals.

Four members of that squad – Steph Houghton, Kim Little, Jill Scott and Ellen White – will also be taking part in Tokyo.

Houghton starred in the team’s last appearance at the Olympics, scoring in Great Britain’s first three games as they topped their group.

The biggest result was a 1-0 win over a star-studded Brazil side, who had finished as runners-up in 2004 and 2008, in their final group game.

The match was played in front of a crowd of more than 70,000 supporters at Wembley, with Team GB holding on for victory after Houghton’s early strike.

In total, the women’s team have played in five official matches – one friendly and four competitive fixtures at the 2012 Olympics.

A proposed friendly against Zambia, which was set to take place on 1 July, had to be called off because of travel restrictions.

Hege Riise’s side have at least three more matches to come in Japan this summer as they look to challenge for a medal.

Twelve women’s teams are competing at the Olympics, and they have been split into three groups of four.

Team GB have been drawn in Group E alongside Canada, Chile and hosts Japan, who won the silver medal in 2012.

Team GB get their campaign underway against Chile on 21 July, the opening day of the Olympic games.

They then face a strong Japan side three days later, before their final group match against Canada on 27 July.

The top two from each group automatically qualify for the quarter-finals, alongside the two best third-placed teams.