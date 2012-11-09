Our Best Goal part 5: Southend to York
SOUTHEND UNITED
Stan Collymore vs Bristol Rovers: Roots Hall, April 14, 1993
ST JOHNSTONE
Paul Sheerin vs Dundee: McDiarmid Park, September 27, 2008
ST MIRREN
Ian Scanlon vs Celtic: Love Street, November 19, 1983
STEVENAGE
John Mousinho vs Torquay: Old Trafford, May 28, 2011
STOKE CITY
Jimmy Greenhoff vs Birmingham City: St AndrewÃ¢ÂÂs, December 7, 1974
SUNDERLAND
Vic Halom vs Manchester City: Roker Park, February 27, 1973
SWANSEA CITY
Alan Curtis vs Leeds: Vetch Field, August 29, 1981
SWINDON TOWN
Simon Cox vs Walsall: County Ground, January 27, 2009
TORQUAY UNITED
Lee Thorpe vs Stockport County: Plainmoor, April 25, 2006
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
Glenn Hoddle vs Watford: Vicarage Road, September 24, 1983
TRANMERE ROVERS
Jason Koumas vs Everton: Goodison Park, January 27, 2001
WALSALL
Roger Boli vs Southend: Bescot Stadium, August 30, 1997
WATFORD
Nicky Wright vs Bolton: Wembley, May 31, 1999
WEST BROMWICH ALBION
Cyrille Regis vs Norwich City: The Hawthorns, February 13, 1982
WEST HAM UNITED
Paolo Di Canio vs Wimbledon: Upton Park, March 26, 2000
WIGAN ATHLETIC
Maynor Figueroa vs Stoke City: Britannia Stadium, December 12, 2009
AFC WIMBLEDON
Glenn Mulcaire vs Bromley: Hayes Lane, July 17, 2002
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
George Ndah vs Preston: Deepdale, February 22, 2003
WYCOMBE WANDERERS
Steve Brown vs Colchester United: Adams Park, April 15, 2000
YEOVIL TOWN
Dani Rodrigues vs Bury: Huish Park, April 17, 2004
YORK CITY
Jason Walker vs Grimsby: Bootham Crescent, October 15, 2011
