Our Best Goal part 5: Southend to York

More from Our Best Goal: for the December issue of FourFourTwo, we asked the fans for their club's finest ever effort. Enjoy!

SOUTHEND UNITED

Stan Collymore vs Bristol Rovers: Roots Hall, April 14, 1993

No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com

ST JOHNSTONE

Paul Sheerin vs Dundee: McDiarmid Park, September 27, 2008



ST MIRREN

Ian Scanlon vs Celtic: Love Street, November 19, 1983

No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com

STEVENAGE

John Mousinho vs Torquay: Old Trafford, May 28, 2011



STOKE CITY

Jimmy Greenhoff vs Birmingham City: St AndrewÃ¢ÂÂs, December 7, 1974



SUNDERLAND

Vic Halom vs Manchester City: Roker Park, February 27, 1973



SWANSEA CITY

Alan Curtis vs Leeds: Vetch Field, August 29, 1981



SWINDON TOWN

Simon Cox vs Walsall: County Ground, January 27, 2009



TORQUAY UNITED

Lee Thorpe vs Stockport County: Plainmoor, April 25, 2006



TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Glenn Hoddle vs Watford: Vicarage Road, September 24, 1983



TRANMERE ROVERS

Jason Koumas vs Everton: Goodison Park, January 27, 2001

No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com

WALSALL

Roger Boli vs Southend: Bescot Stadium, August 30, 1997



WATFORD

Nicky Wright vs Bolton: Wembley, May 31, 1999



WEST BROMWICH ALBION

Cyrille Regis vs Norwich City: The Hawthorns, February 13, 1982



WEST HAM UNITED

Paolo Di Canio vs Wimbledon: Upton Park, March 26, 2000



WIGAN ATHLETIC

Maynor Figueroa vs Stoke City: Britannia Stadium, December 12, 2009



AFC WIMBLEDON

Glenn Mulcaire vs Bromley: Hayes Lane, July 17, 2002



WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

George Ndah vs Preston: Deepdale, February 22, 2003



WYCOMBE WANDERERS

Steve Brown vs Colchester United: Adams Park, April 15, 2000

No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com

YEOVIL TOWN

Dani Rodrigues vs Bury: Huish Park, April 17, 2004



YORK CITY

Jason Walker vs Grimsby: Bootham Crescent, October 15, 2011



-----------------------------Our Best Goal part 1: Aberdeen to Bury

Our Best Goal part 2: Cardiff to Fulham

Our Best Goal part 3: Gillingham to Newcastle

Our Best Goal part 4: Northampton to Southampton

Our Best Goal part 5: Southend to York