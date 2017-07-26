Patrick Kluivert's nine-year-old son has signed a deal with Nike
The ex-Holland international's youngest is well on the way to emulating his father and older brother, it seems.
Patrick Kluivert was immensely talented in his playing days – and his offspring appear to have inherited their father's best genes.
His 18-year-old son Justin broke through at Ajax last season and featured regularly for the first team. But now even he is being upstaged by his younger brother Shane.
The nine-year-old is part of PSG's academy (where his father was sporting director until this summer), and is a bit of a social media sensation with over 118,000 Instagram followers and a further 32,000 subscribers on YouTube.
Never ones to miss out on a marketing opportunity, Nike have taken the bold step of handing a five-year sponsorship deal to Shane. The news was broken on former Milan and Barcelona striker Kluivert Snr's Instagram on Wednesday.
This did not happen to FFT when we were nine.
