Patrick Kluivert's nine-year-old son has signed a deal with Nike

Patrick Kluivert was immensely talented in his playing days – and his offspring appear to have inherited their father's best genes.

His 18-year-old son Justin broke through at Ajax last season and featured regularly for the first team. But now even he is being upstaged by his younger brother Shane.

The nine-year-old is part of PSG's academy (where his father was sporting director until this summer), and is a bit of a social media sensation with over 118,000 Instagram followers and a further 32,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Never ones to miss out on a marketing opportunity, Nike have taken the bold step of handing a five-year sponsorship deal to Shane. The news was broken on former Milan and Barcelona striker Kluivert Snr's Instagram on Wednesday.

This did not happen to FFT when we were nine.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com