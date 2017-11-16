Peru's Christian Cueva kicks corner flag instead of the ball against New Zealand

The crucial World Cup play-off second leg was goalless in the 15th minute when Cueva took Peru's early corner.

But the Sao Paulo star appeared to show a few jangling nerves as his attempted short pass to a team-mate was scuppered by the pesky corner flag.

Because of the rule that says a different player has to make the second touch, Cueva simply had to watch on and allow New Zealand's Kosta Barbarouses to take the ball away from him.

Still, everything turned out just fine: Peru secured the final World Cup spot – their first appearance since 1982 – with a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Jefferson Farfan and Christian Ramos.

Looks like those dirty tricks were worth it in the end.

