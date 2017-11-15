Peruvians are doing absolutely everything to disrupt play-off opponents New Zealand

The two nations played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their crunch World Cup play-off, with the second leg set to take place at the Estadio Nacional on Wednesday night.

But Peruvians are doing everything in power to make sure their Oceania-based opponents are given the roughest ride possible.

First, New Zealand's flight from Wellington was delayed by almost three hours following a mystery intervention from the local authorities, and forced stop in the Chilean city of Iquique.

That was followed up by an extremely slow bus taking the team from Jorge Chavez airport to their hotel in the middle of the night.

The All-Whites' double-decker bus then got stuck on its way to their final pre-match training session at the stadium – and when they arrived, the keys for the gates were mysteriously missing.

All Whites bus too tall to enter Stadium for training. I’m not making this up November 14, 2017

On Tuesday, traditional Peruvian shaman and witchdoctors set about cursing Chris Wood & Co. by using various photographs, liquids... and snakes.

New video has emerged of fireworks being let off in the middle of the night outside the JW Marriott in Miraflores where New Zealand are staying.

Peru fans 'welcoming' NZ ahead of their WCQ..with fireworks outside the NZ hotel at 3:30a Never change, South America..: November 15, 2017

New Zealand defender Andrew Durante says the squad have taken it in their stride so far, declaring: “We expected this type of stuff, and it’s all part of the occasion.

“As a nation they are very proud and very keen to make it to the World Cup, and they will pull out all the stops to make sure it is as uncomfortable as possible for us.”

You've certainly got that right, Andrew.

See also...

Cape Verde goalkeeper attempts 360-degree spin around striker – and it doesn't go well

Bury chairman slams his own managerless team after shock FA Cup exit

Watch: Christian Eriksen nets sublime first-time strike in 5-1 Republic of Ireland rout

In Other News...