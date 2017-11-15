Cape Verde goalkeeper attempts 360-degree spin around striker – and it doesn't go well
Mario Evora tried to roulette his way around Burkina Faso forward Prejuce Nakoulma... with disastrous consequences
With the scoreline goalless in this World Cup qualifier where both nations had already failed to make Russia 2018, Evora plumped for a risky manoeuvre on the stroke of half-time.
The 18-year-old hesistantly tried to mask his clearance with a cute dummy, but ended up turning back towards his own goal.
At that moment, Nantes forward Nakoulma was breathing down his neck – but Evora didn't fancy clearing his lines, and instead tried to perform a neat spin around the Burkina Faso striker.
As expected, the piece of skill completely backfired and gave the deadly Nakoulma a simple tap-in.
Burkina Faso's 30-year-old striker went on to complete a hat-trick by the 62nd minute of his country's 4-0 demolition.
So overall, not a great day for Evora.
See also...
Bury chairman slams his own managerless team after shock FA Cup exit
Watch: Christian Eriksen nets sublime first-time strike in 5-1 Republic of Ireland rout
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.