Watch: Christian Eriksen nets sublime first-time strike in 5-1 Republic of Ireland rout

Denmark thrashed the Republic of Ireland 5-1 on Tuesday night to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Shane Duffy had given Martin O'Neill's side a sixth-minute lead, but Andreas Christensen's scuffed effort brought Denmark level on the half-hour mark.

Eriksen stamped his authority on the second leg just three minutes later to put the visitors into a commanding lead.

On a Danish counter-attack, Nicolai Jorgensen laid the ball off to 25-year-old Eriksen just outside the penalty area, who unleashed his unstoppable drive first time in off the crossbar.

Christian Eriksen's 1st goal of the night is a worldie November 15, 2017

The Republic couldn't find a response, as Eriksen scored a further two to complete an emphatic hat-trick.

Just to rub salt into the wounds, Nicklas Bendtner netted the Danes' fifth in added time from the penalty spot.

