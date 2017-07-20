Petr Cech tells the Arsenal players not to lift the International Champions Cup trophy

Arsenal were crowned the winners of the International Champions Cup in Shanghai following their win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday. The Gunners beat the Bundesliga champions 3-2 on penalties after a game which ended 1-1 as Alex Iwobi scored a 93rd minute equaliser.

Once the game was over, the event organisers rolled out the red carpet to unveil Arsenal as champions complete with a full-blown trophy celebration.

But Petr Cech, who was Arsenal's stand-in captain for the evening, wasn't having any of it and ensured the occasion ended in an anti-climax.

He was handed the trophy but, as he was being encouraged to hold it aloft, he told his team-mates: "This is not the trophy we lift guys, let's lift the big one at the end of the season. Not this one."

The 35-year-old has since been praised for showing a champion's mentality. But you can't help but feel the tiniest bit sorry for the fans who stuck around expecting a trophy to be raised amongst a haze of confetti.

