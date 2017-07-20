Petr Cech tells the Arsenal players not to lift the International Champions Cup trophy
The former Chelsea goalkeeper did not want to make a fuss about winning a pre-season tournament.
Arsenal were crowned the winners of the International Champions Cup in Shanghai following their win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday. The Gunners beat the Bundesliga champions 3-2 on penalties after a game which ended 1-1 as Alex Iwobi scored a 93rd minute equaliser.
Once the game was over, the event organisers rolled out the red carpet to unveil Arsenal as champions complete with a full-blown trophy celebration.
But Petr Cech, who was Arsenal's stand-in captain for the evening, wasn't having any of it and ensured the occasion ended in an anti-climax.
He was handed the trophy but, as he was being encouraged to hold it aloft, he told his team-mates: "This is not the trophy we lift guys, let's lift the big one at the end of the season. Not this one."
The 35-year-old has since been praised for showing a champion's mentality. But you can't help but feel the tiniest bit sorry for the fans who stuck around expecting a trophy to be raised amongst a haze of confetti.
