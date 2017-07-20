Detroit City's fans fail to be intimidating in any way

Detroit City FC, who play in the fourth tier of US soccer, took on Serie C side Venezia at the Keyworth Stadium on Wednesday evening in front of a sell-out crowd in Hamtramck. The home side won the contest 2-0 as they were backed by a host of lively supporters.

Unfortunately, the Detroit faithful have come under a bit of criticism for the way they were supporting Le Rouge as their chants weren't exactly the most volatile out there. Check out the video below.

What an unreal fan experience. Look at this! July 19, 2017

A wonderful, family-friendly atmosphere? Certainly. But is any away side going to feel uncomfortable playing in front of them? Probably not. But hey, they looked like they were having a good time.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com