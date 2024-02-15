Players who won 100 international caps or more

It used to be unusual for a player to reach 100 caps. These days, with many more fixtures and footballers extending their careers, it is much more common.

Still, though, it is a huge achievement to represent your country over 100 times – even more so when it is for one of the top teams in international football.

Here, a look at some of the most high-profile players in the men's game who have featured 100 times or more for their national team...

33. Landon Donovan

Landon Donovan is considered by many to be the United States' best-ever men's player and alongside Clint Dempsey, he is the USMNT all-time top scorer with 57 international goals.

Donovan played in three World Cups for USA – in 2002, 2006 and 2010 – and was surprisingly omitted from the 2014 tournament by coach Jurgen Klinsmann. in 157 caps overall, he also racked up a record 58 assists.

32. Alexis Sanchez

Arguably the most talented player in a golden generation of Chilean players, Alexis Sanchez led the Tricolor to their first ever international trophy in 2015 as he scored the winning penalty against Argentina in the Copa America final.

A year later, Chile beat Argentina on penalties again and the former Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester United attacker was named as the best player in the Copa America Centenario. He is also Chile's all-time top scorer.

31. Dino Zoff

Dino Zoff won his first Italy cap in the quarter-finals of Euro 68 and kept his place over Enrico Albertosi as the Azzurri went on to win the trophy. He was also named as the tournament's best goalkeeper.

Although he lost his place for the 1970 World Cup, Zoff was first choice by 1974 and captained Italy to the trophy at the 1982 tournament in Spain at the age of 40. He won 112 caps in all and is the only Italian player to have won a World Cup and a European Championship.

30. Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets made his Spain debut in 2009 and quickly became an important player for La Roja, starting in the team which won the World Cup in 2010.

Criticised after Spain's defeat against Switzerland in the opening match, Busquets was defended by coach Vicente del Bosque. "If I were a player [now], I would like to be like Busquets," he said. The midfielder went on to win 143 caps between 2009 and 2022 and was part of the side which won the European Championship in 2012.

29. Angel Di Maria

An Olympic gold medalist with Argentina's Under-23 team in 2008, Angel Di Maria made his debut with the senior side that same year – but he had to wait a long time to win major honours with his national team.

Having scored the winner in the Olympic final, Di Maria also netted Argentina's only goal in the 2021 Copa America triumph against Brazil and was on target in the 2022 World Cup final as the Albiceleste beat France on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw in Qatar.

28. Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski made his Poland debut in 2008 and went on to become one of the highest goalscorers in international football history.

The former Bayern Munich striker became Poland's all-time top scorer in 2017 and won his 100th cap the following year. He is considered one of the greatest centre-forwards of all time.

27. Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney won 120 caps for England in a 15-year international career between 2003 and 2018 and was the Three Lions' top scorer, with 53 goals, until he was overtaken by Harry Kane in 2023.

The former Manchester United and Everton forward featured in three World Cups and three European Championships for England, but the Three Lions never made it beyond the last eight in those tournaments.

26. Rafael Marquez

Rafael Marquez is one of a select group of footballers to have appeared in five World Cups – in 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 – and is considered one of Mexico's greatest-ever players.

A Confederations Cup winner in 1999 and a two-time CONCACAF Gold Cup champion, the former Barcelona defender won 147 caps for El Tri and scored 17 goals.

25. Iker Casillas

One of the greatest goalkeepers of all time and a man who often produced his best saves on the biggest of occasions, Iker Casillas was nicknamed "San Iker" (Saint Iker).

Casillas won 167 caps for Spain between 2000 and 2016. Captain of La Roja in their World Cup win in 2010, plus back-to-back European Championship crowns in 2008 and 2012, the former Real Madrid icon also became the first goalkeeper to keep 100 clean sheets at international level.

24. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic won 122 caps for Sweden between 2001 and 2023, scoring 62 goals in that time.

The former AC Milan, Inter, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United striker had previously retired from international duty in 2016, but returned in 2021 and went on to make six more appearances before hanging up his boots at the age of 41 in 2023.

23. David Beckham

David Beckham won 115 England caps between 1996 and 2009 and scored 17 goals for the Three Lions – including that memorable free-kick against Greece in 2001 which sealed qualification for the 2002 World Cup.

Beckham played at three World Cups in total and the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder captained England for six years, making 58 appearances as skipper. He also featured in two European Championships.

22. Robbie Keane

Robbie Keane made 146 appearances for the Republic of Ireland in an 18-year international career between 1998 and 2016, scoring 68 goals.

The former Tottenham, Leeds and Liverpool striker was Ireland's top scorer at the 2002 World Cup with three goals as the Boys in Green reached the last 16. He also played for the Irish at the Euros in 2012 and 2016, retiring with more international caps and goals than any player in the nation's history.

21. Luis Figo

Luis Figo never won a major trophy for Portugal, but the former Barcelona and Real Madrid winger is one of the nation's greatest-ever players.

Figo won 127 caps between 1991 and 2006 and was part of the teams which reached the final of Euro 2004 and the semi-finals of the World Cup two years later. He scored 32 goals for Portugal.

20. Kenny Dalglish

The first Scotland player to reach 100 caps, Kenny Dalglish appeared 102 times for the Tartan Army between 1971 and 1988.

Dalglish is also Scotland's all-time top scorer with 30 goals, alongside Denis Law. The former Liverpool forward played in three World Cups and scored in the famous 3-2 win over the Netherlands in 1978. He missed the 1986 tournament due to injury.

19. Gheorghe Hagi

The greatest player in Romania's history and one of the finest playmakers of his generation, Gheorghe Hagi won 124 caps in a 17-year international career between 1983 and 2000.

Hagi played in three World Cups – in 1990, 1994 and 1998 – and led Romania to the last eight in the second of those, scoring three times in total. Those included a memorable 40-yard lob against Colombia. In total, Hagi netted 35 times for Romania.

18. Bobby Moore

Widely considered one of the game's greatest defenders, Bobby Moore was England's World Cup-winning captain in 1966.

Moore spent most of his career at West Ham and famously lifted the Jules Rimet trophy after England's win over West Germany at Wembley in 1966. He won 108 caps in total, scoring twice. He sadly passed away from cancer at the age of just 51 in 1993.

17. Cafu

Cafu won 142 caps for Brazil between 1990 and 2006 and played in three World Cup finals for the South American nation, winning the tournament in 1994 and 2002.

One of the greatest right-backs of all time, Cafu came on a substitite to replace the injured Jorginho in the 1994 final. He started the 1998 final as Brazil lost to France and was captain as the Seleção beat Germany to win the trophy in 2002.

16. Franz Beckenbauer

Franz Beckenbauer earned 103 caps for West Germany between 1965 and 1977, winning the World Cup as captain in 1974 and the European Championship two years earlier.

Beckenbauer was also a losing finalist in both tournaments. More significantly, he is credited by many with inventing the role of sweeper or libero, and is considered one of the greatest players in football history.

15. Xavi

Xavi was at the heart of Spain's midfield for their back-to-back European Championship triumphs in 2008 and 2012 and their World Cup win in 2010.

One of the greatest midfielders in the history of football, the Barcelona legend won 133 caps in total, scoring 13 goals. He was named Player of the Tournament at Euro 2008.

14. Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry enjoyed spectacular success with France in his early years, winning the 1998 World Cup on home soil and Euro 2000 a couple of years later.

The Arsenal legend went on to win 123 caps for France between 1997 and 2010, scoring 51 goals, and was part of the team which reached the World Cup final again in 2006.

13. Paolo Maldini

Paolo Maldini is one of the greatest defenders of all time and enjoyed spectacular success with AC Milan in a club career spent entirely with the Rossoneri.

But he was less fortunate in his international career, missing out to Brazil on penalties in the final of the 1994 World Cup and again at Euro 2000 as France won the title with two late goals. Maldini was still playing in 2006, but had retired from international football by the time Italy won the World Cup that year. He earned 128 caps in total between 1988 and 2002.

12. Bobby Charlton

One of the finest footballers of his generation, Bobby Charlton was the first England player to make it to 100 caps and with 49 goals, the legendary Manchester United midfielder was the Three Lions' top scorer until he was overtaken by Wayne Rooney in 2015.

Charlton was at the heart of England's midfield for their 1966 World Cup triumph, scoring against Mexico and Portugal en route to the title. He won 106 caps in total between 1958 and 1970.

11. Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale won 111 caps for Wales between 2006 and 2022 and scored 41 goals for the Dragons in that time.

Highlights included leading Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and qualifying his nation for a World Cup for the first time since 1958. The former Tottenham and Real Madrid winger announced his retirement after the tournament in Qatar.

10. Neymar

After emerging at Santos, Neymar made his Brazil debut in 2010 and went on to feature in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain attacker won his 100th cap for Brazil in a friendly against Senegal in 2019 and overtook the legendary Pele to become the nation's all-time top international scorer in 2023.

9. Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez made his Uruguay debut in 2007 and would go on to become one of the most emblematic players for the Celeste over the next decade and a half.

Suarez scored in the final against Paraguay as Uruguay won the Copa America in 2011 and is the nation's all-time top scorer, but will be remembered for some controversial moments too – including his infamous handball against Ghana at the 2010 World Cup and his bite on Italy's Giorgio Chiellini which saw him banned four years later.

8. Andres Iniesta

Andres Iniesta was the scorer of the most famous goal in Spanish football history – La Roja's extra-time winner against the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final.

An integral part of the 2008 and 2012 European Championship sides, Iniesta will be forever remembered for his strike in South Africa. In total, the legendary Barcelona midfielder won 131 caps for La Roja between 2006 and 2018 and scored 13 goals.

7. Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane scored twice for France as Les Bleus beat Brazil to win the 1998 World Cup on home soil and two years later, he helped the French to victory at Euro 2000.

One of the most elegant attacking midfielders in history, Zidane won 108 caps between 1994 and 2006 and almost led Les Bleus to another World Cup win in 2006, when he was sent off in the final for headbutting Italy's Marco Materazzi and France went on to lose on penalties in Berlin.

6. Lothar Matthaus

Lothar Matthaus made 150 appearances for West Germany and Germany in a 20-year international career between 1980 and 2000.

One of the world's best midfielders in his prime, Matthaus captained the West Germans to World Cup victory in 1990, having been a losing finalist in 1986. He returned in 1998 after a four-year international exile and played as a sweeper towards the end of his career. Matthaus was also part of West Germany's squad as they won Euro 1980 and made his debut in the group stage win over the Netherlands.

5. Luka Modric

Luka Modric may never have won a major honour with Croatia, but he will go down as one of the greatest midfielders to have graced the men's game.

A World Cup finalist in 2018 as Croatia lost to France in the final in Moscow, Modric took home the Golden Ball for the tournament's best player and also won the Ballon d'Or later that year. He won 172 caps between 2006 and 2023.

4. Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon's international career stretched 21 years and saw the legendary goalkeeper win 176 caps for Italy between 1997 and 2018.

Buffon is considered one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time and was immense as the Azzurri won the World Cup in 2006, conceding just twice en route to the title – an own goal and a penalty. One of the most capped European players in history, he was named Serie A goalkeeper of the year a record 13 times.

3. Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos came to prominence as a right-back for Real Madrid and Spain, before moving inside to become one of the best central defenders in the world for club and country.

A two-time European champion and World Cup winner with La Roja, Ramos won 180 caps between 2005 and 2021. The defender won his 100th cap for Spain in 2013 and became captain three years later. He scored 23 goals for his national team.

2. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi won his 100th cap for Argentina in a Copa America group game against Jamaica back in 2015.

At that point, the Barcelona legend had not won any silverware with Argentina's senior side, but has since led the Albiceleste to Copa America and World Cup triumphs in 2021 and 2022, respectively. He also has more than 100 goals at international level.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has now appeared over 200 times for Portugal, having won his 100th cap back in 2012.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward, who also has over 100 goals at international level, became the first player to reach 200 caps when he hit the milestone against Iceland in 2023. Ronaldo has won two trophies for Portugal – the European Championship in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019.