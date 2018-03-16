There were two belting goals in Atletico Madrid's 5-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow

Atletico Madrid stormed to a 5-1 win (8-1 on aggregate) at the RZD Arena on Thursday night, thus cruising through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

An in-form Angel Correa fired the visitors ahead in the 16th minute, shortly before Lokomotiv Moscow's Rybus responded with a ferocious effort from range.

Diego Simeone's side went on to take full control of the contest, however, with Saul Niguez putting Atletico 2-1 up in the 47th minute.

Former Chelsea striker Fernando Torres scored twice to send Atletico on their way to a comfortable rout, but substitute Griezmann struck their finest goal five minutes from time with an impeccable chip over goalkeeper Anton Kochenkov.

After the game, Simeone waxed lyrical about his team's commitment in the freezing temperatures.

"I always say that any person is valued in life for the attitude he puts into everything, be it a waiter, a businessman, a doctor, a player or a coach," he told reporters.

"They can do things right or wrong but you can't negotiate on attitude. I keep admiring my players because, wherever they go, they play the same way in every game."

