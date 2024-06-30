Portugal vs Slovenia live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping his team can put Wednesday's defeat to Georgia behind them.

Looking for a Portugal vs Slovenia live stream? We've got you covered. Portugal vs Slovenia is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Portugal vs Slovenia live stream Date: Monday, July 1



Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT



FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer

Cristiano Ronaldo and co lost their final group game and haven't really had to show what they're truly capable of so far, but will back themselves to bounce back in this last-16 tie.

Slovenia scraped through as the fourth-best third-placed team in the group stage, but they're yet to win a game at the tournament. That'll have to change if they want to advance here.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch Euro 2024 wherever you are.

Portugal vs Slovenia kick-off and TV channel

Portugal vs Slovenia kick-off is at 8pm BST on Monday, July 1 in the UK. The game is free to watch on BBC One/BBC iPlayer.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on FOX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.

How to watch Portugal vs Slovenia for FREE in the UK

Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere

Portugal vs Slovenia is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're travelling overseas and want to tune into BBC iPlayer as you would back home, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there but, for Euro 2024, FourFourTwo recommends:

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support. Go get it! Try NordVPN 100% risk free!

NordVPN is basically a tap-in:

1. Install it: NordVPN

2. Fire it up and choose your service. So, if you want to watch a UK streaming service, choose the UK server.

3. Enjoy the game. Open up BBC iPlayer and watch the stream.

Referee

Daniele Orsato of Italy is the referee for Portugal vs Slovenia. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Portugal vs Slovenia will be played at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – knockout games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.