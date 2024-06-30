Portugal vs Slovenia live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

The winners of Group F take on Group C's third-best team

Cristiano Ronaldo holds out his arms in frustration during Portugal's game against Georgia at Euro 2024.
Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping his team can put Wednesday's defeat to Georgia behind them. (Image credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Looking for a Portugal vs Slovenia live stream? We've got you covered. Portugal vs Slovenia is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Portugal vs Slovenia live stream

Date: Monday, July 1

Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer

watch a Portugal vs Slovenia live stream for free on BBC iPlayer

You can watch a Portugal vs Slovenia live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on BBC One at 8pm BST on Monday, July 1. Coverage starts at 7.30pm.

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

