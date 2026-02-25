Folarin Balogun reacts after scoring his team's second goal against PSG

Watch PSG vs Monaco today as the European champions bid to book their spot in the last-16 of the competition, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

PSG were made to work for their first-leg success last week in Monaco, coming from two goals down to now lead in the tie.

Monaco crumbled like no other, continuing their horrendous form against their Ligue 1 rivals and now have it all to do in order to progress.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch PSG vs Monaco online, on TV, and from anywhere.

PSG vs Monaco: Preview

Holders PSG hold a slender one-goal advantage heading into this second leg at the Parc des Princes.

Despite initially going 2-0 down against their fellow Ligue 1 rivals, Luis Enrique’s side wrestled back the tie into their favour.

Looking to retain their European crown, the Parisians will now be back to do so in front of a raucous home crowd, beating Metz 3-0 in Ligue 1 at the weekend to return to the summit.

PSG haven’t lost in 14 previous meetings between the two sides and that in itself speaks volumes coming into this vital second leg.

Monaco are not the European force they once used to be, despite a solid enough league-phase campaign that saw them set up this tie with the holders.

Evidenced by their weak underbelly to let slip a two-goal lead on home soil last week, made no better when Alexsandr Golovin was sent off.

Simon Adingra has been in solid form, but Monaco will need a special performance from him across the contest if they are to progress and eliminate the reigning European champions.

Sébastien Pocognoli's side have also conceded at least twice in six of their last seven Champions League away games, and they have to tighten up to deal with the likes of Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola.

FourFourTwo's prediction

PSG 4-0 Monaco

FourFourTwo are expecting the holders to run riot on home soil in this one.