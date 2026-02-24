How to watch Newcastle United vs Qarabag: Free Streams & TV Information

Watch Newcastle vs Qarabag today as the Magpies eye another comfortable win on Tyneside. FourFourTwo brings you all the streaming information, including how to watch for free from anywhere in the world.

Qarabag did well to reach the Champions League play-off phase, but last week's 6-1 defeat to Newcastle was a reality check. Eddie Howe's side will be looking to inflict even further damage on Tuesday evening.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Newcastle vs Qarabag online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Qarabag for free?

Newcastle vs Qarabag will be live streamed for free with English commentary in Ireland on Virgin Media Play.

In Ireland, Virgin Media Play will show four Champions League games a week with English commentary, including Newcastle vs Qarabag. All you need is a simple account and you'll be good to go — no subscription required.

Watch Newcastle vs Qarabag from anywhere

Those away from home looking to stream the action on TNT Sports or Paramount Plus can now do so with a VPN.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Get 70% off NordVPN 🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks everything

🎁 Free Amazon Gift Card (up to £50)

How to watch Newcastle vs Qarabag in the UK

Newcastle vs Qarabag will be broadcast on Prime Video in the UK.

Prime Video — Stream the UCL with a 30-day free trial Amazon's Prime Video comes as part of a general Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month. For those not bothered about free deliveries on your internet shopping, you can get a standalone Prime Video plan for £5.99 per month.

SEE ALSO | FourFourTwo's Champions League TV Guide

Watch Newcastle vs Qarabag in the US

As with all Champions League games, Newcastle vs Qarabag will broadcast on Paramount+ in the US.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $8.99 per month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League power rankings: 10 favourites to lift Europe's biggest prize in 2025/26

How to watch Newcastle vs Qarabag in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Qarabag live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Newcastle vs Qarabag: Preview

Newcastle hadn't won away from home in the Champions League 2025/26 before the opening leg against Qarabağ FK, but they emphatically ended that run in style.

Eddie Howe’s side came out flying and had effectively killed the tie by half-time, racing into a 5-0 lead before completing a commanding 6-1 victory. Four of those goals came from Anthony Gordon, whose European form has been nothing short of remarkable. He now boasts 10 goals in just nine Champions League appearances this season.

This one already feels like a bit of a formality. That said, the Magpies still have something to shoot for in a place in the UCL record books. The biggest aggregate win in the competition is Bayern Munich’s 12-1 demolition of Sporting CP back in 2008–09, and given how the first leg went, that tally isn’t completely out of sight.

SEE ALSO | Who are the commentators and pundits on TNT Sports this week?

For Qarabağ, it’s about salvaging some pride and putting in a performance this time around. Before running into Newcastle, they’d more than impressed against sides like Chelsea, Benfica and Frankfurt.

Realistically, even a draw would feel like a big result — never mind a win — considering their record against English clubs reads one draw and nine defeats.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle 4-0 Qarabag

Newcastle will fancy giving their fans something to cheer and a 4-0 win will do exactly that.