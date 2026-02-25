Real Madrid have a one-goal lead heading into the second leg

Watch Real Madrid vs Benfica today as this second-leg playoff tie threatens to boil over at the Bernebau, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Last week's tie in Lisbon looked to be petering out until Vinicius Jr struck a second half winner, only for racism claims to veer their ugly head once again.

Gianluca Prestianni has been banned for one game and will not feature for the visitors, as both sides bid to seal a passage into the last 16.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Real Madrid vs Benfica online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Benfica for free?

RTE Player in Ireland have selected Real Madrid vs Benfica for free-to-air coverage with English commentary.

Watch Champions League for free on RTE Player Free-to-air Irish service RTE Player will broadcast one game of every Champions League round completely free. This matchday they have selected the second leg between Real Madrid and Benfica.

Watch Real Madrid vs Benfica from anywhere

Those away from home looking to stream the action on TNT Sports or Paramount Plus can now do so with a VPN.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Benfica in the UK

Real Madrid vs Benfica will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with kick-off in Spain set for 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Get TNT Sports for the UEFA Champions League The simplest way to watch football on TNT Sports is through the Discovery+ streaming platform, which costs £30.99 a month. You can get that on your smart TV but those wishing to watch through linear can also add TNT Sports channels to their existing pay-TV package with EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.

Watch Real Madrid vs Benfica in the US

Real Madrid vs Benfica will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $8.99 per month.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Benfica in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Real Madrid vs Benfica live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Real Madrid vs Benfica: Preview

It’s a game that caused worldwide controversy in the footballing world over the last week, with Real in the driving seat on the pitch.

Vinicius Jr’s strike means the La Liga giants hold an advantage, but the first leg was overshadowed with controversy, after Gianluca Prestianni alleged racial abuse of the Brazil international following his goal.

Los Blancos excel in ties when they hit the front, having progressed from 22 of their last 23 UCL knockout ties in which they have won the first leg.

Vini is the man to watch after scoring five times across his last four appearances. per game across his last three UCL appearances.

Jude Bellingham, Éder Militão, Dean Huijsen, and Rodrygo all missed Real’s surprise 2-1 defeat to Osasuna at the weekend due to injury, so it remains to be seen whether they feature.

Benfica boss Jose Mourinho will not be on the touchline for the game after receiving a red card for his complaints in the second half.

And after his follow-up comments regarding Prestianni didn’t really go down too well either, we are expecting quite the atmosphere at the Bernebau on Wednesday.

The Lions come into this one after a 3-0 win against AWS in the Liga Portugal at the weekend, and will fancy their chances against Álvaro Arbeloa’s side.

Nuno Félix, Samuel Soares and João Veloso were all absent for that game, so again, their fitness will be questioned ahead of a huge second-leg tie in Madrid.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Real Madrid 3-0 Benfica



Real are European masters on home soil and we expect an easy win for them.