World Cup chiefs in conversations about moving 'vulnerable' key fixtures after Mexico violence: report

Road blockades and vehicle burnings have been reported in several parts of Mexico following the death of cartel leader 'El Mencho'

Mexico are scheduled to host 13 matches at this summer's competition, in conjunction with fellow host nations Canada and the United States.

Recently, the killing of Nemesio 'El Mencho' Oseguera Cervantes, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), by Mexican Armed Forces, has sparked violent reprisals from cartel members in the Guadalajara region, which is slated to host four games.

Moreover, Estadio Akron in the affected Guadalajara area, is one of two host venues for FIFA's inter-confederation play-offs, which take place next month and serve as a final qualification round for six countries from five different footballing confederations.

FIFA yet to decide whether Mexico World Cup games will be moved

Mexico hosts 13 matches at this summer's tournament (Image credit: Alamy)

Iraq, Bolivia, Jamaica, New Caledonia, DR Congo and Suriname have qualified for the play-offs in what will be a bracketed knockout style tournament for one of the few remaining places at the Finals.

Presently, New Caledonia face Jamaica in one of the semi-finals at Estadio Akron with the winner advancing to play DR Congo for a spot at the World Cup. On the other side of the inter-confederation play-off bracket, Bolivia take on Suriname in the northern Mexican city of Guadalupe, situated in the Monterrey region, which has not been affected by cartel violence in recent days.

Members of the National Guard conduct an operation in Mexico City (Image credit: Getty Images)

The winner of Bolivia vs Suriname plays Iraq for the second of two places at the World Cup, via the inter-confederation play-off.

According to a report by The Athletic, FIFA chiefs and tournament organisers have grown increasingly worried about events in Mexico.

Flight cancellations have impacted Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta airports due to the ongoing situation, whilst four Liga MX matches were postponed. Additionally, the United States Embassy issued 'shelter-in-place' orders for American citizens in the region.

FIFA's official view is that the relocating of play-off fixtures and this summer's games currently set to be played in Guadalajara, would only be actioned as a 'last resort', but an official decision is yet to be taken.

The organisation issued a statement confirming they were 'closely monitoring' the situation in Jalisco and 'remain in constant communication' with relevant authorities.

The three leaders of the 2026 World Cup host nations (Image credit: Getty Images)

“In Mexico, the communication and work with the federal task force for the 2026 FIFA World Cup dates back more than three years,” a FIFA spokesperson told The Athletic.

“Mexico is approaching World Cup planning as a matter of national security and national pride, and they have resourced the planning accordingly. FIFA is confident in the intelligence and operational capabilities of its Mexican partners.”

Despite New York City and Seattle opting out of plans to host a 'FIFA Fan Fest' fan park for the 39-day duration of the tournament, Guadalajara remains one of the cities committed to the scheme and is anticipating footfall of approximately 200,000 people.

Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Jalisco - one of the host stadiums of the 2026 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tens of thousands of tickets have already been sold for the four Finals matches that are to be played in Guadalajara, according to reports. These matches are: South Korea vs. UEFA Play-off D Winner in Group A, Mexico vs. South Korea, also in Group A, Colombia vs. Intercontinental Play-off 1 Winner in Group K and Uruguay vs. Spain in Group H.

Despite fears, it is still likely the inter-confederation play-off fixtures and Estadio Akron's scheduled World Cup games will go ahead as planned, but with an increased security presence in the region.

Academics with expert knowledge on Mexico's cartels did admit to The Athletic that there is a high element of unpredictability as to what the CJNG's next move will be, and how long violence could affect the area.