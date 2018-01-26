Watch: In Lithuania, a futsal player slips to score a stupidly lucky goal

Spartakas were 6-5 down in their exciting league clash against FK Sirvintos and were desperately in search of an equaliser late on. Fortunately they found it through Artur Semasko, even though he probably didn't mean it.

A squared pass across the face of the goal was met by Semasko who had already fallen over. But fortunately for Spartakas, he skidded across the gym surface and somehow got his head on the shot to nod it home.

5:35 for Semasko's stunner.

What a way to grab a result. A true poacher's effort.

