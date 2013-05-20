Prem Notes: The killer stats from the season's end

What we learned via Opta stats and the FREE Stats Zone app about the season's final Premier League games

Chelsea 2-1 Everton



Chelsea have won the most points in games between the Premier League's top six sides this season (20).

Sylvain Distin won all 7 duels (aerial and tackles) he contested Ã¢ÂÂ the most of any player to maintain a 100% success rate.

No team had more shots off target in this round than Chelsea (10).

Tim Howard caught more crosses than any other goalkeeper this weekend (4).



Liverpool 1-0 QPR

Liverpool kept a clean sheet in 11 of their last 16 Premier League home matches.

Jose Enrique went on 6 dribbles in this game, the most of any defender this weekend.Ã¢ÂÂ¨Jordan Henderson made (96) and completed (88) the most passes this weekend.

Stewart Downing made more chances without registering an assist than any other player this weekend (6).

QPR defender Nedum Onouha made 7 interceptions and 5 blocks Ã¢ÂÂ a joint-high for the PL weekend.

Fabio made the most tackles in the Premier League this weekend (8).

The RÃ¢ÂÂs didnÃ¢ÂÂt manage a single shot on target in this game, nor did they complete a cross.

The Reds won possession of the ball with all 14 tackles they attempted.

Man City 2-3 Norwich

Manchester City have now scored in 50 consecutive league home games, the longest current run and second overall in PL history.

For the second season running, Grant Holt has committed more fouls than any other Premier League player (82).

Norwich attempted 14 shots Ã¢ÂÂ more than they have managed in any other away league game this season.



The Canaries have scored 6 league goals against Man City this season Ã¢ÂÂ more than any other side.

Edin Dzeko attempted 6 shots, but a PL-high 5 of them were off-target.

No player created more chances this weekend than NorwichÃ¢ÂÂs Robert Snodgrass (6).

Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal

There were only 3 shots on target in this match; only one PL game this season had fewer (Aston Villa v Stoke Ã¢ÂÂ 2).

Fabricio Coloccini completed all 45 passes he attempted in this game.

Hatem Ben Arfa attempted a league-high 14 dribbles today, completing 8 of them.

Arsenal attempted (31) and won (27) the most tackles today.

Newcastle attempted and completed more passes (395 of 466) than Arsenal (365 of 459).

Southampton 1-1 Stoke

In their 19 away league games, Stoke scored just 13 goals. Only West Ham (11) scored fewer; the next lowest total was Swansea's 19.



Saints' Nathaniel Clyne won a league-high 6 tackles today.

The Saints didnÃ¢ÂÂt block a single shot today, and only made 4 interceptions.

Stoke made 32 flick-ons in this game, at least 22 more than any other side.

Southampton completed 437 passes, Stoke 214: only Sunderland (154) completed fewer passes this weekend.

Swansea 0-3 Fulham

Swansea were one of only two teams this season not to win a penalty kick (alongside Spurs). No side had gone a whole season without winning a penalty since Charlton in 2004-05.

Brede Hangeland made 18 clearances, a weekend high.

Swansea had 20 shots but failed to beat Mark Schwarzer, whose 10 saves was a joint-high for the weekend.

This was the only game all season to have more than 1000 passes in it (1023). Swansea, who had 64.3% possession, completed 600 of their 655 to Fulham's 298 of 368.

Tottenham 1-0 Sunderland

Gareth Bale has been shown 4 yellow cards for simulation in the Premier League this season, more than any other player.

Bale got 5 shots on target in this game, the most of all players on the final day of the campaign.

Sunderland have been given 3 red cards in 7 league games under Paolo Di Canio Ã¢ÂÂ after not being given any in their previous 31 league games this season.

No Spurs player has scored more goals in a single Premier League season than Gareth Bale's 21 this term (Teddy Sheringham also got 21 in 1992/93).

Tottenham have had more shots on target today (14) than they managed in any other single game this season in the Premier League. Indeed only one team all season (Chelsea v Aston Villa in December Ã¢ÂÂ 15) had more than 14 shots on target in a game.

West Brom 5-5 Man Utd

The Red Devils conceded 5 goals for only the fifth time in the Premier League and the first time since October 2011's 6-1 home defeat to Man City.

Ã¢ÂÂ¨The last 5-5 in the top-flight was back in September 1984 (QPR v Newcastle).

Ã¢ÂÂ¨All 43 short passes Tom Cleverley attempted in this game found a teammate.

Ã¢ÂÂ¨Both Man United and West Brom converted 5 of their 6 shots on target today, meaning 10 of 12 were converted in this game.

West Ham 4-2 Reading

Andy Carroll registered 2 assists in the same Premier League game for the first time.

Ã¢ÂÂ¨No player created more chances in the last PL round than Carroll (6).

Ã¢ÂÂ¨West Ham midfielder Kevin Nolan scored only his second Premier League hat-trick (he scored one for Newcastle v Sunderland in October 2010).

Ã¢ÂÂ¨Nolan fired in 4 shots, all of them hit the target and 3 went in.

Ã¢ÂÂ¨Reading became the only team in the PL all season to not attempt a single dribble.

Wigan 2-2 Aston Villa

No team has conceded more goals from set pieces in the PL this season than Wigan (22).

No player made more interceptions this week than WiganÃ¢ÂÂs Roger Espinoza or Aston VillaÃ¢ÂÂs Matt Lowton (7 each).

The Latics misplaced a league-high 80 short passes today.

Ã¢ÂÂ¨On the final day of Premier League action, no team attempted fewer tackles than Villa (14).

