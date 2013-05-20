Prem Notes: The killer stats from the season's end
What we learned via Opta stats and the FREE Stats Zone app about the season's final Premier League games
Chelsea 2-1 Everton
- Chelsea have won the most points in games between the Premier League's top six sides this season (20).
- Sylvain Distin won all 7 duels (aerial and tackles) he contested Ã¢ÂÂ the most of any player to maintain a 100% success rate.
- No team had more shots off target in this round than Chelsea (10).
- Tim Howard caught more crosses than any other goalkeeper this weekend (4).
Liverpool 1-0 QPR
- Liverpool kept a clean sheet in 11 of their last 16 Premier League home matches.
- Jose Enrique went on 6 dribbles in this game, the most of any defender this weekend.Ã¢ÂÂ¨Jordan Henderson made (96) and completed (88) the most passes this weekend.
- Stewart Downing made more chances without registering an assist than any other player this weekend (6).
- QPR defender Nedum Onouha made 7 interceptions and 5 blocks Ã¢ÂÂ a joint-high for the PL weekend.
- Fabio made the most tackles in the Premier League this weekend (8).
- The RÃ¢ÂÂs didnÃ¢ÂÂt manage a single shot on target in this game, nor did they complete a cross.
- The Reds won possession of the ball with all 14 tackles they attempted.
Man City 2-3 Norwich
- Manchester City have now scored in 50 consecutive league home games, the longest current run and second overall in PL history.
- For the second season running, Grant Holt has committed more fouls than any other Premier League player (82).
- Norwich attempted 14 shots Ã¢ÂÂ more than they have managed in any other away league game this season.
- The Canaries have scored 6 league goals against Man City this season Ã¢ÂÂ more than any other side.
- Edin Dzeko attempted 6 shots, but a PL-high 5 of them were off-target.
- No player created more chances this weekend than NorwichÃ¢ÂÂs Robert Snodgrass (6).
Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal
- There were only 3 shots on target in this match; only one PL game this season had fewer (Aston Villa v Stoke Ã¢ÂÂ 2).
- Fabricio Coloccini completed all 45 passes he attempted in this game.
- Hatem Ben Arfa attempted a league-high 14 dribbles today, completing 8 of them.
- Arsenal attempted (31) and won (27) the most tackles today.
- Newcastle attempted and completed more passes (395 of 466) than Arsenal (365 of 459).
Southampton 1-1 Stoke
- In their 19 away league games, Stoke scored just 13 goals. Only West Ham (11) scored fewer; the next lowest total was Swansea's 19.
- Saints' Nathaniel Clyne won a league-high 6 tackles today.
- The Saints didnÃ¢ÂÂt block a single shot today, and only made 4 interceptions.
- Stoke made 32 flick-ons in this game, at least 22 more than any other side.
- Southampton completed 437 passes, Stoke 214: only Sunderland (154) completed fewer passes this weekend.
Swansea 0-3 Fulham
- Swansea were one of only two teams this season not to win a penalty kick (alongside Spurs). No side had gone a whole season without winning a penalty since Charlton in 2004-05.
- Brede Hangeland made 18 clearances, a weekend high.
- Swansea had 20 shots but failed to beat Mark Schwarzer, whose 10 saves was a joint-high for the weekend.
- This was the only game all season to have more than 1000 passes in it (1023). Swansea, who had 64.3% possession, completed 600 of their 655 to Fulham's 298 of 368.
Tottenham 1-0 Sunderland
- Gareth Bale has been shown 4 yellow cards for simulation in the Premier League this season, more than any other player.
- Bale got 5 shots on target in this game, the most of all players on the final day of the campaign.
- Sunderland have been given 3 red cards in 7 league games under Paolo Di Canio Ã¢ÂÂ after not being given any in their previous 31 league games this season.
- No Spurs player has scored more goals in a single Premier League season than Gareth Bale's 21 this term (Teddy Sheringham also got 21 in 1992/93).
- Tottenham have had more shots on target today (14) than they managed in any other single game this season in the Premier League. Indeed only one team all season (Chelsea v Aston Villa in December Ã¢ÂÂ 15) had more than 14 shots on target in a game.
West Brom 5-5 Man Utd
- The Red Devils conceded 5 goals for only the fifth time in the Premier League and the first time since October 2011's 6-1 home defeat to Man City.
- Ã¢ÂÂ¨The last 5-5 in the top-flight was back in September 1984 (QPR v Newcastle).
- Ã¢ÂÂ¨All 43 short passes Tom Cleverley attempted in this game found a teammate.
- Ã¢ÂÂ¨Both Man United and West Brom converted 5 of their 6 shots on target today, meaning 10 of 12 were converted in this game.
West Ham 4-2 Reading
- Andy Carroll registered 2 assists in the same Premier League game for the first time.
- Ã¢ÂÂ¨No player created more chances in the last PL round than Carroll (6).
- Ã¢ÂÂ¨West Ham midfielder Kevin Nolan scored only his second Premier League hat-trick (he scored one for Newcastle v Sunderland in October 2010).
- Ã¢ÂÂ¨Nolan fired in 4 shots, all of them hit the target and 3 went in.
- Ã¢ÂÂ¨Reading became the only team in the PL all season to not attempt a single dribble.
Wigan 2-2 Aston Villa
- No team has conceded more goals from set pieces in the PL this season than Wigan (22).
- No player made more interceptions this week than WiganÃ¢ÂÂs Roger Espinoza or Aston VillaÃ¢ÂÂs Matt Lowton (7 each).
- The Latics misplaced a league-high 80 short passes today.
- Ã¢ÂÂ¨On the final day of Premier League action, no team attempted fewer tackles than Villa (14).
