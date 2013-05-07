Prem Notes: Learnings from the weekend top-flight games

What Opta and FourFourTwo noticed this weekend via our FREE Stats Zone app, including an off-day for Manchester United and Chelsea, Manchester City passing but forgetting to shoot, Tottenham scoring with their first effort on target and Arsenal being startlingly efficient in front of goal...



Sunderland 1-1 Stoke



Sunderland completed just 237 of 331 passes (71.60%), Stoke 262 of 367 (71.39%). The Black Cats had the weekend's second-lowest attempts and completions, the Potters had the weekend's second-lowest completion percentage; all three categories were 'won' by West Ham, who completed just 194 of 272 passes (71%).

Each team attempted 17 tackles and won 15, with a particular focus on their left-back areas.

Adam Johnson attempted 9 take-ons Ã¢ÂÂ a weekend PL high, which Johnson has only topped once this season, with his 12 at Newcastle. However, only one was successful; by contrast, Jon Walters succeeded with 3 of his 4 attempts.

Manchester United 0-1 Chelsea



Chelsea have scored the opening goal in 23 Premier League games this season, more than anyone else (Tottenham have done it 22 times).

No team has gifted their opponents more own goals than Manchester United this season (5).

Ryan Giggs made a game-high 5 tackles. Only v Everton in February (6) has the veteran made more in a single game this season.

Each team only managed 2 shots on target. Chelsea hit more shots off-target than any other team this weekend (10).

Man United won fewer corners than any other team this weekend (2).

Liverpool 0-0 Everton



No one made more tackles in the match than Lucas (6, winning 5). Only Morgan Schneiderlin has made more tackles than the Brazilian this season, despite the Liverpool midfielder playing only 24 games.

No player created more goalscoring chances this weekend than Philippe Coutinho (4).

Under David Moyes, Everton have played 45 away games against the traditional Ã¢ÂÂbig fourÃ¢ÂÂ and are yet to win. They have taken just 18 points from 135 on offer.

There have now been 35 goalless draws in the Premier League this season, more than any of EuropeÃ¢ÂÂs top five leagues this season.

Fulham 2-4 Reading



Fulham have suffered Reading's two highest shots-on-target totals in the Premier League this season: 10 at Craven Cottage and 8 at the Madejski.

Hal Robson-Kanu has scored 4 goals in his last 4 away league appearances.

Reading have scored 4 or more goals in a Premier League game on 5 occasions Ã¢ÂÂ 4 of them away from home.

The Royals have scored a league-high proportion of 39% of their goals in the final 15 minutes of PL games this season.

Adam Le Fondre's 7 league goals from the bench this season is now a record in a single PL campaign.

Both of FulhamÃ¢ÂÂ goals were assisted by substitutes.

Norwich City 1-2 Aston Villa



Gabriel Agbonlahor has now scored 6 goals in his last 7 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa.

AgbonlahorÃ¢ÂÂs opener was his first from outside the box in the Premier League since September 2009, ending a run of 25 successive league goals from inside the area.

Villa put in only 3 crosses compared to Norwich's 23. (NB the screenshare below includes corners)

Swansea City 0-0 Manchester City



Swansea are renowned for passing and possession but the visitors dominated them in both. The Swans completed 311 of 388 passes (80%) but Roberto Mancini's men, who had 61.9% possession, piled up 560 completed passes out of 640 attempts (88%).

Manchester City completed more passes than the combined efforts of Sunderland and Stoke on Monday night (499). They also completed 162 attacking-third passes Ã¢ÂÂ not far short of West Ham's total completed passes (194).

Only against Wigan (2, back in March) have Man City attempted fewer shots on target in a Premier League game this season (3).

Swansea have won only 1 of their 8 league games since winning the Capital One Cup (D3 L4).

The Swans managed 1 shot on target. Only at home to Arsenal (0) have they got fewer attempts on target in a Premier League home game this season.



West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Wigan Athletic

Shane Long has scored in consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time since November and has now equalled his best goal tally in a single PL season (8).

After failing to score in his first 22 Premier League appearances, WiganÃ¢ÂÂs Callum McManaman has now scored in 2 successive PL games for the club.

Wigan had 5 headed shots in this game and scored with 2 of them.

WBA were the only PL team not to be caught offside this weekend.

Claudio Yacob made 6 tackles, winning possession with all of them.

Emmerson Boyce made 10 interceptions, more than any other player in the Premier League this weekend.

West Ham United 0-0 Newcastle United



Newcastle have won possession of the ball with just 72% of their attempted tackles this season, a league-low.

Newcastle have failed to score in 4 of their last 6 league games. They netted only 2 overall in the other 2 games.

No-one conceded more fouls than Cheik Tiote this weekend (6).

West Ham had the PL weekend's lowest rates of passes attempted (272) and completed (194), and the lowest completion percentage (71.32%).

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Southampton

Before Gareth BaleÃ¢ÂÂs opening goal, Southampton had gone 367 minutes of away football in the top-flight without conceding a goal.

Gareth Bale has scored more goals from outside the box (8) than any other player in the Premier League this season.

Only Teddy Sheringham (21 in 1992-93) has scored more goals in a single PL season for Spurs than Gareth Bale has this season (20).

Spurs had only 4 shots (excluding blocked), fewer than any other side this weekend. This is the lowest total theyÃ¢ÂÂve managed in a PL game this season.

Tottenham played the highest proportion of long passes in the Premier League this weekend (20%).

They also had the lowest dribble success this weekend (21%).

Queens Park Rangers 0-1 Arsenal



QPR have now gone 365 minutes without scoring in the Premier League.

Rangers had more shots (13) than Arsenal (12), but only managed 4 on target to the Gunners' 7. The visitors didn't have a single (unblocked) shot off-target.

Arsenal have netted more goals in Premier League London derbies this season than any other team (22).

Only two sides have won fewer of their first 36 games in a Premier League season than QPR's 4 (Sunderland won 2 in 2005/06 and Derby 1 in 2007/08).

QPR have made 13 errors leading to goal this season; only Arsenal and Wigan (both 14) have made more.



Stats Zone is bigger and better than ever! Our Opta-powered app nowfeatures the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Champions League and Europa League Ã¢ÂÂ all FREE.



Download Stats ZoneÃ¢ÂÂ¢More about Stats Zone Ã¢ÂÂ¢ More Stats Zone analysis