Premier Previews: Tottenham, West Brom, West Ham, Wigan

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR Ã¢ÂÂ Ben McAleer

Last season in a tweet

Mind the gap... oh

Positive changes

Harry Redknapp gone and Andre Villas-Boas appointed. A new era ushered in, with Jan Vertonghen and Gylfi Sigurdsson quickly following suit.

Negative changes

Lack of one: no new striker. Spurs have needed one since Dimitar Berbatov left in 2008; Emmanuel Adebayor's loan was a temporary solution to a permanent problem. The Luka Modric fiasco runs it close, however.

Who to follow on Twitter

Ben Pearce (@BenPearceSpurs), who covers Spurs for London24.com: Ã¢ÂÂ#thfc I felt there was a subtle change to the midfield yesterday (more 4-3-3 than 4-2-3-1) but AVB told me he hadn't changed the system.."Failing that, Windy (@WindyCoys) is always worth a follow.

What to watch out for

Young Tom Carroll, who has been in superb form in pre-season. Showed glimpses of his potential in the Europa League last season and in an advanced role, continues to excel.

Ben McAleer(@2theLaneandBack) is a Spurs fan, blogger and freelance writer

WEST BROMWICH ALBION Ã¢ÂÂ Chris Lepkowski

Last season in a tweet

#Poorstart, #better, #byeAppy, #Royheadbanging, #rarewinatStoke, #wo1ve5, #bestfinishsince79, #FA, #byeRoy, Rangnick, #hesnotcoming, #Clarke

Positive changes

West Bromwich Albion lowered season ticket prices. It might not get much exposure but it should do: the West Midlands remains in the throes of recession. On the field, Ben Foster's return has pleased the fans. Claudio Yacob is an Argentina international WÃ¢ÂÂ you don't get many of those pitching up in the Black Country. We await with intrigue.

Negative changes

Paul Scharner wasn't Albion's greatest player but he tapped into the club. He demanded a tour of the club's memorabilia collection during his first month Ã¢ÂÂ why the Hawthorns? where did The Baggies come from? Ã¢ÂÂ and he also took his family to the Black Country Museum to take in some local culture and heritage. His team-mates might not miss him Ã¢ÂÂ he could be outspoken when he wanted to be Ã¢ÂÂ but the media and supporters certainly will.



Who to follow on Twitter

I was going to say @odemwingiep but I honestly have no idea what he's talking about half of the time. @Benfoster is a good bloke, while @liam_ridgewell has fond memories of his summer trip to #Marbs. For a mix of dry wit and information I recommend @stevenreid12. Sarcastic and funny, he's not one to take life too seriously Ã¢ÂÂ a refreshing change from some of the footballers elsewhere currently soiling our social media highway.

What to watch out for

Words of regret from Claudio Ranieri, surely? The former Chelsea boss was interviewed for the Baggies job but opted for Monaco. His loss: West Bromwich is in about to open one of the largest Tesco supermarkets in Europe. For Claudio's tears look up Steve Clarke's smile at a great chance to take a successful coaching career into 'management'. Otherwise, keep an eye out for Markus Rosenberg: he's Swedish and, weÃ¢ÂÂre told, scores goals.

Chris Lepkowski (@ChrisLepkowski) is the Birmingham Mail's WBA correspondent

WEST HAM UNITED Ã¢ÂÂ Tom Victor

Last season in a tweet

Boring & good until January, boring & bad after, rewriting Grant-era history as 'The West Ham way'. Promotion placates fans for another year.

Positive changes

Mohamed Diame looks like being our best Bosman signing since Nolberto Solano, while Tomkins should gain confidence from Olympic recognition despite mixed performances.

Negative changes

The usual posturing with supposed multi-million interest in a striker we were never likely to sign (for Carroll 2012 see also RÃÂ©my 2010 and Gameiro 2011)

Who to follow on Twitter

One you probably don't follow already is @DadManClaret Ã¢ÂÂ expat West Ham fan who brings us the 'fortune's always hiding' philosophy, along with plenty of dry observations, from across the pond: Ã¢ÂÂFootball is broken. It's July 6th and still nobody has linked us with Stephen Appiah.Ã¢ÂÂ

What to watch out for

Young Australian striker Dylan Tombides took part in a recent reserve game as he continues his recovery from testicular cancer. Elsewhere, fellow teenagers Rob Hall and Dan Potts should see some first-term action this year.

Tom Victor (@TomVictor) is a journalist and editor of PeleConfidential.net

WIGAN ATHLETIC Ã¢ÂÂ Andy Madden

Last season in a tweet

Ã¢ÂÂ¨Championship-bound for most of the season, but belief and a canny change in formation saw us beat Arsenal, Man Utd and Newcastle in the greatest escape.

Positive change

With funds harder to come by than a decent pie down south, the Latics havenÃ¢ÂÂt exactly splashed the cash in the off-season. But, Real MallorcaÃ¢ÂÂs Ivan Ramis will add some steel at the back, while Ryo Miyaichi's arrival on a season-long loan from Arsenal will soften the blow of Victor MosesÃ¢ÂÂ impending departure. Martinez likes skilful players with a turn of pace and the creative Japan international could well be the wing wizard we need. Arouna Kone - WiganÃ¢ÂÂs answer to Didier Drogba - will hopefully bag a hatful. Rumour is if he gets in double figures heÃ¢ÂÂll get the keys to the town, and the Uncle JoesÃ¢ÂÂs Mint Balls factory.

Negative change

Moses was our most potent attacking weapon last season, so the possibility of him shunning a new contract in favour of a seat on ChelseaÃ¢ÂÂs bench would be hard to take. But, weÃ¢ÂÂve been there before and waved goodbye to the likes of Leighton Baines, Antonio Valencia and Charles NÃ¢ÂÂZogbia. This summer Hugo Rodallega (Fulham) and Mohamed DiamÃÂ© (West Ham) have already left on free transfers. Hugo was a fans favourite, but couldnÃ¢ÂÂt hit a barn door last season, while DiamÃÂ© had fallen out of favour with Martinez.

Who to follow on Twitter

Little old Wigan struggles for publicity at the best of times but we do have a few players amongst TwitterÃ¢ÂÂs ranks. They include seasoned pro and fans favourite @EmmersonBoyce, whoÃ¢ÂÂs more than happy give his two-penneth post match Ã¢ÂÂmixed feelings about the game. Started off well, then gave away a sloppy goal.Ã¢ÂÂ Anybody looking for the latest news and insider info should head to @LaticsSpeyk, who spotted Arouna Kone Ã¢ÂÂchillin in Morrisons cafÃÂ©, Ince. HeÃ¢ÂÂs ordered cottage pie and bigga peas.Ã¢ÂÂ

What to watch out for

A Wigan story which doesnÃ¢ÂÂt feature our ever-chatty chairman, Dave Whelan. HeÃ¢ÂÂs never short of a word or two and happy to gush opinions on everything from his manager to the future of English football. Martinez will be offered every managerial job in the solar system, not just the Earth. On the playing front, this season could be a tale of two James. Messers McArthur and McCarthy, our midfield mestros, have thrived under BobbyÃ¢ÂÂs tutelage, with the latter already being tipped for the top.

Andy Madden(@MandyAdden) is First Tests Editor for What Hi-Fi? Sound And Vision

