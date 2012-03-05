Premier pub ammo: Liverpool longer than Stoke, shot-shy Man U

Astound your friends and irk your enemies withthe help of the Stats Zone app from FourFourTwo and Opta.

SATURDAY

Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal

Arsenal's eight attempted crosses was the weekend's lowest total. Van Persie only received two passes in the penalty area, and scored from both.



Only Liverpool, Villa and Wolves haven't scored an injury-time league goal this season. Liverpool attempted more long passes than Stoke this weekend.



Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Aston Villa

Villa reached a team mate with a weekend-high 36% of their crosses from open play. Nobody won fewer fouls than Blackburn's five.



Man City 2-0 Bolton Wanderers

Bolton had the weekend's worst tackle success rate: 42%. Man City meanwhile had more touches in the opposition box (37) than any other side this weekend.



Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Everton

The Hoops had more shots off target (7) from inside the box than any other team this weekend. Everton won more fouls (16) than any other side in this round.



Stoke City 1-0 Norwich City

Tony PulisÃ¢ÂÂs side have netted the division's highest proportion of goals from set pieces (59%). Kyle Naughton made more unsuccessful passes (24) than any other player over the weekend, completing just 50% of his 48 attempted passes Ã¢ÂÂ but only three players completed more passes: Dean Whitehead, Andrew Surman and top passer Glenn Whelan.



West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Chelsea

West Brom managed five shots on target from outside the box v Chelsea, more than any other side this weekend. Chelsea had the best middle third passing accuracy (92%) this weekend.



Wigan Athletic 0-2 Swansea City

Swansea won 64% of their duels v Wigan, the best rate of the weekend. Wigan were successful with just 1 of the 13 dribbles they attempted in this match, the worst rate (8%) of any side in this round.



SUNDAY

Newcastle United 1-1 Sunderland

Newcastle had more corners in this game than any other team in any Premier League game this season. Sunderland attempted fewer passes than any other side this weekend.



Fulham 5-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Pavel Pogrebnyak has hit five shots on target for Fulham, all of them resulting in goals. Wolves played a higher percentage of passes in their own third (22%) than any other side this weekend.



Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Manchester United

Only Norwich (14) have scored more headed goals than Manchester United (13). The champions had fewer shots (including blocked shots, six) than any other side this weekend.



