Premier Ratings: Muamba goes all Cruyff and Aguero sets a marker

FourFourTwo.com editor Gary Parkinson rates the 18 teams fortunate enough to play a Premier League match this weekend...



WOLVES 8 Hadn't beaten Blackburn in six but such records may tumble this season. A Roger Johnson-marshalled defence blunted Blackburn's attacks, their front four used the ball better than the hosts, and Wolves deservedly came from behind to win.

BOLTON 8 Tenacious in the tackle and adventurous going forward, Wanderers weathered early QPR pressure before exposing the hosts' inadequacies. You know you're in trouble when Fabrice Muamba completes a Cruyff turn on the edge of his own box.

MANCHESTER CITY 7 Although it took them the best part of an hour to click into gear, once they did things started to look hugely ominous for their title rivals. If Sergio AgueroÃ¢ÂÂs impact on CityÃ¢ÂÂs season mirrors that he made on its first match, then the viewing public is in for a treat.

SUNDERLAND 7 Could easily have collapsed under early pressure but Bruce's old guard, bolstered by the Andy Carroll-owning Wes Brown, came back strongly. Seb Larsson's goal was a peach but Steve Bruce will see this as a point won by the team.

WEST BROM 7 Just as last season at Old Trafford, West Brom frustrated the Red Devils. Shane Long impressed on his debut and Roy Hodgson can count his team somewhat unlucky in the manner of their defeat.

MAN UNITED 6 Injuries may have rejuvenated the defence rather quicker than Sir Alex may have liked but the main problems were at the other end. United were tidy but lacked penetration, managing only one shot on target.

FULHAM 6 Now seven games unbeaten having only conceded one goal, Fulham should have done better against a rustier side with domestic problems but were unlucky to face a genuinely great goalkeeper with a point to prove.

CHELSEA 6 The Andre Villas-Boas era started with a goalless draw but Chelsea will be pleased with the promising display of Fernando Torres and a second-half domination that saw them rack up 20 shots on goal.

WIGAN 6 Better than last season's opener, but what isn't? Roberto Martinez praised the inventive Victor Moses while internally cursing ÃÂ£4m keeper Ali Al-Habsi, who gifted Norwich an equaliser they probably didn't quite deserved. Two points dropped.

SWANSEA 5 A relatively heavy defeat, but still one from which many positives can be gleamed. Aside from completing more passes than any other side over the Premier LeagueÃ¢ÂÂs opening weekend (486), there were also impressive displays from keeper Michel Vorm and fullback Angel Rangel. Finding a cutting edge is a must, but there are still 37 matches to play...

LIVERPOOL 5 A team in transition, Liverpool cruised the first half but lost the plot thereafter, pinging it at the head of Andy Carroll. Luis Suarez impressed but Charlie Adam disappeared while Stewart Downing flitted and flickered.

STOKE 5 No shame in being outplayed by Chelsea, but Stoke's policy of containment saw them yield two-thirds of possession to the visitors, with Kenwyne Jones so isolated he was communicating via pigeon post.

NORWICH 5 Far from overwhelmed, but Wigan will be in the sights of anyone hoping to stay up. Wes Hoolahan was gifted a goal by Ali Al-Habsi, but they'll have to manage more than two shots on target in such open games.

ARSENAL 4 Gervinho worked the wings well before his daft expulsion but Arsenal were easily marshalled by Fabio Coloccini and Steven Taylor. That must be a worry for a team losing one or two of its prime movers. At least they got a clean sheet.

NEWCASTLE 4 Barton brouhaha aside, Alan Pardew will be disappointed that Newcastle couldn't take advantage of a prone Arsenal. New signings Demba Ba, Yoann Cabaye and Gabriel Obertan underimpressed as the Mags managed one shot on target.

BLACKBURN 4 Many have predicted disaster for Rovers this season. One defeat isn't it, but it's a bad start to lose at home to potential relegation rivals. Mauro Formica's goal offers hope but Steve Kean needs defenders Ã¢ÂÂ and stability.

ASTON VILLA 4 It's rarely good news when your goalkeeper gets the attention. Shay Given impressed and Charles NZogbia did his flitty-about thing but Villa only had one shot on target. Alex McLeish has a way to go before fans are appeased.

QPR 2 Harsh, perhaps, after a reasonable first half-hour, but once behind the West Londoners collapsed quicker than the Eurozone. With far better teams to face yet, their system's over-reliance on Adel Taarabt may cost them as much as their owners' parsimony.

