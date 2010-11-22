Premier Sketch: Hairy potterer, underpants, snot and Swede-bashing

Well, he finally returned after much anticipation this week, ready for action, and looking better than ever. And what a reception he was treated to; Ron, Hermione, and Hagrid just couldnÃ¢ÂÂt hold back their delight at Harry PotterÃ¢ÂÂs re-appearance at Hogwarts.

Oh and Wayne Rooney wandered around Old Trafford for a bit, too.

RESULTS Sat 20 Nov Arsenal 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur, Birmingham City 1-0 Chelsea, Blackpool 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bolton Wanderers 5-1 Newcastle United, Manchester United 2-0 Wigan Athletic, West Bromwich Albion 0-3 Stoke City, Liverpool 3-0 West Ham United Sun 21 Nov Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Aston Villa, Fulham 1-4 Manchester City

LetÃ¢ÂÂs start with the undoubted game of the week: the North London derby, certainly a game of two halves. The Gunners ruled the first 45 minutes and went two goals up, but Spurs fought back fiercely to win with a late Kaboul header.

Tottenham can thank Arsenal captain Cesc FabregasÃ¢ÂÂs brainless handball to block a freekick that gifted Rafael van der Vaart an equaliser from the spot. ItÃ¢ÂÂs a move that the Spaniard has pulled off many times before without being penalised for; perhaps his continuous efforts to officiate the game actually work in his favour.

Goal of the week

At the beginning of the season Blackpool hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers didnÃ¢ÂÂt sound like a showstopper but if this season has taught us anything itÃ¢ÂÂs to remember that awful phrase, "Expect the unexpectedÃ¢ÂÂ. Luke Varney cracked in the TangerinesÃ¢ÂÂ opening goal with a wonderful chest trap and thunderbolt past WolvesÃ¢ÂÂ heavy metal-lovin', car-tinkerin' keeper Marcus Hahnemann.

BlackpoolÃ¢ÂÂs nursery-rhyme illuminations may have been blown down last week but the TangerinesÃ¢ÂÂ fairytale start to Premier League life is still going strong as they return to the top half of the table.

Crap Kits

Chelsea's third shirt sums up the Stamford BridgeÃ¢ÂÂs November. Birmingham City pulled off the upset of the weekend with a 1-0 victory over the league leaders; to everyoneÃ¢ÂÂs relief, goalscorer Lee Ã¢ÂÂno underpantsÃ¢ÂÂ Bowyer decided against a Mirko Vucinic-style goal celebration.

Meanwhile as if this month hasnÃ¢ÂÂt been bad enough, ChelseaÃ¢ÂÂs squad had to turn out in their third shirt, which is mucus green with some sort of black tyre track running down the middle of it. It certainly didnÃ¢ÂÂt turn out to be a black tie affair for the Blues who have now lost three games in a row Ã¢ÂÂ not championship-winning material whatever way you look at it.



Finally, last week Johan Elmander scored a goal that a certain famous Dutch Johan would have been proud of. The Bolton striker will be lucky to remember his two goals scored against Newcastle this weekend as The ToonÃ¢ÂÂs backline took it in turn to brutalise the SwedeÃ¢ÂÂs swede.

Fabricio Coloccini was rightfully shown a straight red after he disgracefully swung an elbow at ElmanderÃ¢ÂÂs face, but Mike Williamson avoided punishment for a cowardly off-the-ball head-butt that looked to have knockout the Bolton striker out cold.

However, the FA's review system could bring a bit of justice to the situation as referee Howard Webb missed the incident. Now, does this mean Frank LampardÃ¢ÂÂs goal against Germany could still be given?

