Qatar U19s goalkeeper sent off mid shoot-out, outfield replacement saves decisive penalty

Because Iraq and Qatar had identical records in Group C after playing out a 1-1 draw, a penalty shoot-out was needed to decide who would automatically qualify for the Asia U19 Championship next summer.

In a tense affair, Qatar's goalkeeper Shehab Mamdouh thought he'd sent his country through by saving a decisive spot-kick.

He ran over to his team-mates to celebrate before being pulled back by the referee, who controversially produced a yellow card – Mamdouh's second of the match. Why? He'd moved off his line when making the stop.

With just one more penalty to take, Qatar had to send an outfield player in goal. Incredibly, he saved the effort with his right boot to send his country through to next summer's tournament.

Expelled shot-stopper Mamdouh rushed back from heading down the tunnel to join in the exuberant celebrations... presumably after breathing one giant sigh of relief.

7:45 and 10:24 for the fun and games

