Three players combine hilariously to miss open goal against Barcelona in Women's Champions League

Barcelona were 3-0 up by the 66th minute of their Women's Champions League last-16 tie, but their Lithuanian opponents had a golden opportunity to get back into the game.

Barça goalkeeper Sandra Panos saw her clearance chased down by three Gintra players, leaving an open goal for one of them to convert from point-blank range.

But unbelievably, two of the women desperate to score collided into one another and dropped to the floor as the ball dribbled away from danger.

Barcelona went on to score three more goals through Toni Duggan, Olga Garcia and Natasa Andonova.

Elsewhere in the competition, Chelsea earned a commanding 3-0 first-leg win over Swedish side Rosengard. Manchester City face LSK on Thursday evening.

