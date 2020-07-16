Quiz! Can you name every club Gareth Bale has ever scored against?

12 minutes on the clock, 165 clubs to guess

Considering Gareth Bale values Wales and golf ahead of Real Madrid - allegedly - he's done pretty well for Los Blancos.

A flurry of goals in that famous white shirt, with no less than three in Champions League finals, is certainly not to be sniffed at. But still, the Welshman divides opinion among the Spanish.

Ever since he made the move further forward up the pitch, he's been virtually unstoppable - so to celebrate his 31st birthday, we thought we'd ask you to list every side he's ever scored against.

Incredibly, there was one season where he didn't score at all (although he was a left-back at the time). He can't even blame being benched by Zinedine Zidane for that one.

