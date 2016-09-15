Quiz! How many of the 2016/17 Europa League group stage teams can you name?
By Joe Brewin
Try this fiendishly tough tester...
We've already asked you to name the 32 teams in this season's Champions League – but now it's time to take things up a notch.
How many of this year's 48 Europa League group sides are you able to recall? We reckon 35 is a very good score here, but have a go for yourselves and let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo. Then share it with your mates to test their skills.
Good luck – you might need it...
