Real Madrid v Liverpool live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League match

Real Madrid v Liverpool is on BT Sport in the UK.

Liverpool will need to produce one of the all-time great Champions League comebacks if they are to overturn an enormous first-leg deficit away to defending champions Real Madrid.

The Reds were hammered 5-2 at Anfield last month on a night to forget, going two goals ahead only to collapse in spectacular fashion as Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema both bagged braces.

Jurgen Klopp’s side seemed to have turned their form around with a stunning 7-0 win over Manchester United, but a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth last time out was another setback.

Real Madrid ended a mini-slump of three games without a win by beating Espanyol 3-1 on Saturday and Carlo Ancelotti’s side are second in La Liga, nine points behind rivals Barcelona.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Team news

Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema are approaching comebacks after recent problems, but David Alaba remains sidelined for the Merengues.

Klopp is still without Luis Diaz, Calvin Ramsay, Thiago Alcantara and Joe Gomez, while Naby Keita remains a fitness doubt.

Form

Real Madrid: WDLDW

Liverpool: LWWDL

Referee

Felix Zwayer of Germany is the referee for Real Madrid v Liverpool.

Stadium

Real Madrid v Liverpool will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Kick-off and channel

Real Madrid v Liverpool kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, 15 March in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

