Republic of Ireland v Ukraine live stream: How to watch the Nations League from anywhere in the world

Republic of Ireland v Ukraine live stream, Wednesday 8 June, 7:45pm BST

Looking for a Republic of Ireland v Ukraine live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide!

The Republic of Ireland (opens in new tab) will be desperate to put their first points on the board in Group B1 of the Nations League when they welcome Ukraine (opens in new tab) to Dublin.

After starting to look like they were making solid progress under Stephen Kenny, the Boys in Green suffered another humiliating defeat as they went down 1-0 in Armenia on Friday night.

Ukraine also lost 1-0 last time out as their hopes of World Cup qualification were ended by Wales in the play-off final.

Oleksandr Petrakov’s side reached that stage with a 3-1 win over Scotland at Hampden Park in the semi-finals.

This will be a first encounter with Ukraine for the hosts – who will also be absent from the World Cup, missing the tournament for the fifth edition running.

Ireland have lost only two of their last 17 home games – while the visitors have not lost back-to-back matches since November 2020.

Team news

Kenny might well choose to change things up for this one and recall the likes of prodigious goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and midfield playmaker Conor Hourihane to the starting 11.

He could also hand international debuts to Blackpool's CJ Hamilton fellow winger Festy Ebosele - who recently moved from Derby to Udinese.

Premier League representation in the Ukraine squad comes from Everton (opens in new tab)'s Vitaliy Mykolenko and Manchester City (opens in new tab)'s Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Captain Andriy Yarmolenko - whose own goal proved decisive against Wales - is also a familiar face, having spent the last four seasons with West Ham (opens in new tab).

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST on Wednesday 8 June, and the game is being shown live on Premier Sports 2 in the UK.