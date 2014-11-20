Revealed: The exact point at which Leicester fans lost their confidence in Nigel Pearson

How long does the glow of a record-breaking promotion to the Premier League (on a tight budget) last? About three weekends, judging by the figures we have for Nigel Pearson.

Entering the new season with a confidence rating of 91% (and 88% for his squad), hopes were high that the Foxes could mount a successful campaign, i.e. keep their heads above water.

By September 9, following the Foxes’ 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal, confidence in Pearson (and his squad) had fallen to 79%. The honeymoon was clearly over.

Confidence in Pearson jumped back up to 88% following the 5-3 defeat of Manchester United, with confidence in his squad jumping to 87%. Those figures jumped again to a season (so far) high 90% for Pearson and 91% for his squad following the 2-2 draw at home to Burnley, but a run of four defeats and a place in the bottom three has taken chunks out of both percentages.

Confidence in Nigel Pearson and his squad right now is 64%. Which is pretty ungrateful, you’d have to say.

