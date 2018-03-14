Trending

Karma hits pigeon-bashing LA Galaxy as New York City pay tribute to injured bird

By

NYCFC paid their respects to the pigeon that was inadvertently hit by Jelle van Damme back in 2016 – before beating the west coast side 

As New York City marched to a 2-1 win over LA Galaxy in MLS on Sunday, the home fans produced a tribute to a pigeon that was struck by a football on the very same turf two years ago.

During a pre-match warm-up at Yankee Stadium, ex-Chelsea hero Ashley Cole and Belgian utility man Jelle Van Damme were knocking the ball between one another when things took a turn for the worst: Van Damme inadvertently hit the innocent bird. After realising what he'd done, he carried the injured pigeon off the pitch - and it survived. 

To pay their respects, NYCFC placed a plastic pigeon on a pole during last weekend's match.

Meanwhile, the gods didn't look down too kindly on Cole – he was shown an 85th-minute red card. Ouch.

See also...

Shakhtar's Facundo Ferreyra shoves ball boy over sponsor boards in Champions League exit

Watch: Retirement doesn't stop Francesco Totti from producing magic

In Other News...