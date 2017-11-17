Riyad Mahrez watches on awkwardly as Algeria manager Rabah Madjer launches astonishing rant at journalist

With players like Sofiane Feghouli, Yacine Brahimi and Riyad Mahrez in their ranks, Algeria were expected to at least challenge Nigeria for top spot in their tough group – but instead, the north African nation slumped to last place with a woeful two points and finisheed behind Zambia and Cameroon.

National coach Rabah Madjer had sought to restore some pride with their comprehensive win over the Central African Republic in a recent friendly, but it wasn't enough to quell the onslaught of questions from media at the post-match press conference.

"I respect all of you but him"

One reporter directed his question of failure at Leicester winger Mahrez, only for an apoplectic Madjer to intervene.

"Riyad, give me two seconds," said Madjer, before beginning his tirade at the journalist.

He continued: "Shut up! Shut up! Shut up! Shut up! Retire and let the next generation do the job," before jabbing his finger at the reporter and shouting: "I say that in public, listen to me all. I respect all of you but him."

An unmoved Mahrez could only watch on as Madjer finished his rant.

Er, next question then please...

