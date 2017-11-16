Ebbsfleet United have done a fine thing to satisfy the internet – and make money for charity

Ebbsfleet played Leyton Orient on national TV at the weekend, which drew attention to a niggling concern – Mambo, their defender since 2016, 'only' wearing the No.18 shirt.

Although the club refused to make an official number switch amid pressure on social media, the National League side have produced a special one-off replica No.5 shirt adorned with Yado's surname to be auctioned for charity on eBay. Proceeds go to Prostate Cancer UK.

Bidding (at the time of writing) currently stands at £420 (Lou, we know it's you).

BREAKING MASSIVE NEWS | So... you wanted Mambo No.5? Well we're giving you Mambo No.5.Sort of...November 16, 2017

"We have caved in. Well, sort of," read an official club statement.

"Alas, the No.5 currently belongs to our skipper Dave Winfield and he's a pretty big chap. Try as we might to wrestle it out of his hands, it would take braver men than us to do that.

"So, how can we give the nation what it desires and do some good at the same time?

"We are auctioning off, via eBay, an exclusive Mambo No.5 home shirt (size XL). So please, spread the news far and wide on social media."

See also...

Ex-Southampton striker Dani Osvaldo retired because he prefers "barbecue and beer"

Adelaide United's Daniel Adlung fires in sensational rocket against Central Coast Mariners

In Other News...