Rochdale fans pay for Spanish superfan to see team play for very first time

Rochdale could be relegated from League One this weekend – even if they beat Charlton on the final day of the season, they must hope that Oldham drop points at Northampton.

However, the Greater Manchester club's fans – spearheaded by season ticket holder John Beckett – have come together and raised £500 to bring superfan Jesus Sanchez (a.k.a. 'Spanish Dale') across from Albacete for the game.

Sanchez, who studies Transport, has never left Spain but became a dedicated Dale follower after playing as them on FIFA 09. He has since built up a cult following on social media and regularly professes his love for the club on Twitter.

"They told me in our WhatsApp group that 'Jesus is coming to save us'," Sanchez told BBC Sport.

The local cult hero was given the funds to cover his transport, accommodation, a passport and online account to watch Rochdale play online.

He added: "It was a surprise, like a dream.

"I felt a bit bad because they are giving me their money to go, but I am very grateful. I never thought this could happen."

Vamos the Dale!

