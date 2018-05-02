Max Gradel 'suspects' Toulouse team-mate has stolen his Rolex watch

The Ivory Coast international's timepiece – estimated to be worth over €100,000 – filed a complaint to Toulouse police on April 11 after it went missing in the Ligue 1 club's changing room, according to French newspaper La Dépêche du Midi.

Gradel, who has scored nine goals for the relegation-threatened club during his season-long loan from Bournemouth, was training with his team-mates when the watch went missing. He went to the police station to lodge his grievance later that day.

Three weeks later, the 30-year-old ex-Leicester academy product is still without his prized possession. According to the newspaper's sources close to Gradel, he now suspects his Rolex has been stolen by one of his team-mates.

Toulouse are two points above the relegation zone with three games left to play.

Either way, les Pitchouns face Lille on Sunday night where Gradel will likely be hoping none of his mates come near him.

