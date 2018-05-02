Ex-Manchester United flop Federico Macheda gets comical red card in Serie B
Macheda, best known for a goal he netted nine years ago, scored before completely losing the plot on Tuesday night
After Macheda left Manchester United in 2014 after six separate loan stints, the Italian striker moved to Cardiff and spent time on loan at Nottingham Forest before being released and joining Serie B outfit Novara in December 2016.
He's enjoyed moderate success in Italy's second tier, albeit as a bit-part player. Last season, the forward scored seven goals and has four this campaign.
But just eight minutes after scoring his fourth goal of the term against Cremonese on Tuesday night, Macheda had a moment of madness.
On the hour mark, the 26-year-old kicked out at Daniele Croce - having been shunted on the floor beforehand - before going in for a weak head-to-head with Ivan Marconi, who comically crumbled to the ground. Macheda was shown a straight red for his conduct in the game which finished 1-1.
Oh, Federico. It's a long way from being that 17-year-old again...
