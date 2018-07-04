Rogue England fan celebrates in pub full of Colombians

A bar close to the Otkrytiye Arena, where both sides were battling it out in the last 16, quickly became an undisputed hotspot for fans of the South American nation to congregate and enjoy the game.

But one Englishman clearly didn't want to play by the unwritten rules as he stood alone in the bar amid a swathe of yellow shirts.

So when Eric Dier converted England's winning penalty in the shootout, you might have expected a muted response from the Leeds supporter to avoid unnecessary confrontation.

But no. This man couldn't care less as he threw his drink in the air and celebrated raucously in front of the bemused Colombians around him. Talk about bad winner...

