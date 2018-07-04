Serie A referee Paolo Tagliavento becomes a Serie C manager

The 46-year-old was one of the league's most experienced referees and officiated FIFA and UEFA matches between 2007 and 2017.

Following his retirement from refereeing in May, he has taken up the manager's role at Ternana - who were relegated from Serie B last season.

"Ternana Calcio are delighted to announce the entry of Mr. Paolo Tagliavento into its senior management," the club stated on their official website.

"A former international referee (221 matches in Serie A, 28 in the Champions League and 32 in Europa League) and Rossoverde fan, he has always been a connoisseur of Italian and European football.

"Tagliavento has immediately established a positive relationship with the club, especially with president Stefano Ranucci, with whom there was immediate mutual respect and a shared vision. The former referee has accepted the role of team manager.

"The role will see him committed 360° to various corporate and technical fields."

During his refereeing career, Tagliavento testified in the 2006 Calciopoli scandal and is best remembered in Italy for Sulley Muntari's 'ghost goal' while playing for Milan against Juventus in 2012. The midfielder's effort had comfortably crossed the line but no goal was given, and the game ended 1-1.

