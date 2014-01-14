Ronaldo vs Messi: Another way of looking at it

Ronaldo and Messi: titans atop the world of football. Undisputedly the world's two best players (sorry, Franck), they've reversed their previous order in both the Ballon d'Or and FourFourTwo's Top 100 Players in the World, with the Portuguese overtaking the Argentine in both lists. The folks over at JD Sports have been busy comparing the two legends, and here's what they found...

For features and offers, follow JD Sports on Twitter and Facebook