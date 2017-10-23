Usain Bolt vows not to "embarrass himself" as he aims to become professional footballer

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist retired from athletics in the summer and now wants to make the tough switch to professional football in 2018.

The 31-year-old is an avid Manchester United fan and has reportedly been offered the opportunity to trial with Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund (Erm, yeah: good luck with that – Ed.).

Speaking ahead of his bold new adventure, the 100m and 200m world record holder reiterated the determination to fulfil his dream.

“I would love to play football now I’ve retired from track and field,” Bolt told FIFA's official website while attending the U.S. Grand Prix in Texas at the weekend.

“I’ve been talking about it in interviews and a lot of clubs have reached out. Unfortunately, I got a bad hamstring injury in August and haven’t been able to do any training since then. Hopefully I'll be able to play some games in 2018.

“It’s a personal goal, I don’t care what people really think about it.

“I am not going to lie to myself – if I feel I can’t do it, I'm going to say 'forget this’. I'm not going to embarrass myself.

"It’s a dream, it’s another chapter of my life that I really want to do. If you have a dream or something you really want to do, you want to try to see where it could go.”

Good luck, Usain. If it all goes wrong for the pacy Jamaican, though, at least he can play as himself on PES 2018.

