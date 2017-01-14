Saturday Premier League wrap: The things you might have missed

Tottenham 4-0 West Bromwich Albion

Opta Fact

Harry Kane stole the headlines as he notched a hat-trick, crashing in his 60th, 61st and 62nd Premier League goals. The home side were rarely troubled by Tony Pulis' team, the visitors failing to register a shot on target during the entire match and unable to even force a corner (only the second time that has happened to the Baggies this season). In comparison, Spurs were rampant at the other end, forcing some 11 shots on goal.

Ben Foster had a superb game but had no chance with Kane's first goal, or a deflected Eriksen shot for the second. The Baggies goalkeeper may have been out of position for no.3 but was well beaten by Kane again for the fourth, as Dele Alli set up the Tottenham front-man for his 13th goal of the season.

Goals: Kane (12', 77', 82'), McAuley (26' og)

Burnley 1-0 Southampton

Opta Fact

Joey Barton came off the bench to score his first Premier League goal since April 2015 and sign off his Clarets debut in style. A slick free-kick fired under the Saints wall was the only score of the game at Turf Moor. The former Rangers midfielder had only been on the pitch for a matter of minutes before he sealed a vital home win for Sean Dyche's team.

The visiting Saints pushed hard right to the end, but perhaps that mid-week League Cup victory over Liverpool took too much out of the tank to grab another victory three days later, although the returning Jay Rodriguez was well received by the home crowd.

Goals: Barton (78')

Hull 3-1 Bournemouth

Opta Fact

The visitors took the lead through a Junior Stanislav penalty: referee Martin Atkinson awarded a foul against Harry Maguire, who had brought down the in-form Ryan Fraser with a reckless challenge. But Marco Silva's debut in the Premier League dugout got much better for the new Portuguese Tigers boss.

First an Andrew Robertson cross was converted by Abel Hernandez, before the Uruguayan put the hosts in the lead. Tyrone Mings wrapped things up, by putting through his own goal.

Goals: Hernandez (32', 50'), Mings (62' og) - Stanislav (3', pen)

Sunderland 1-3 Stoke

Opta Fact

Jermain Defoe's consolation goal was of little value to the Black Cats whose miserable home performance saw the Sunderland fans streaming out of the stadium before half-time. The dispirited local crowds had witnessed a 35-minute trouncing as Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic smacked home his first goal in 12 games to give Stoke the lead before adding to his tally seven minutes later.

Peter Crouch remains one goal away from 100 Premier League goals after he netted soon after.

Goals: Defoe (40') - Arnautovic (15', 22'), Crouch (34')

Swansea City 0-4 Arsenal

Opta Fact

Olivier Giroud made it five goals in five games as the Frenchman once again got on the scoresheet for the Gunners. The Arsenal spearhead has now made it 11 goals in his last nine starts this season (across all competitions). The game was pushed further away from the hosts when Alex Iwobi's shot deflected off Jack Cork, and further woe ensued for the Swans when the unfortunate Kyle Naughton deflected another Iwobi cross into his own net.

Alexis Sanchez got his customary away goal to tie things up, his 14th goal of the season to round off victory. The result moves the Gunners up to third in the table.

Goals: Giroud (37'), Cork (54' og), Naughton (67' og), Sanchez (73')

Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough

Opta Fact

Possibly the most excitement occurred at the end of this game as the two fired-up teams squared up following a late challenge from Fabio da Silva. Etienne Capoue had missed an earlier chance and further opportunities to score were squandered by both sides.

The day was tinged with sadness as former Hornets boss Graham Taylor was remembered after he passed away during the week, his surviving wife and daughters watching the proceedings at Vicarage Road.

West Ham 3-0 Crystal Palace

Opta Fact

Andy Carroll's overhead kick was the pick of the bunch as West Ham saw off their south London rivals in emphatic style and push further away from the relegation zone. Who needs Dimitri Payet when the likes of Manuel Lanzini, Sofiane Feghouli, Michail Antonio and co. are in such great form?

The London Stadium was sent rocking following Feghouli's first goal for the club, following good work by Antonio (who also set up the next two goals, too). Carroll and a sublime Lanzini chip rounded things off in style for the Hammers. Are you watching Dimitri?

Goals: Feghouli (68'), Carroll (79'), Lanzini (86')

Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea

Opta Fact

Marcos Alonso swept the league leaders into an early lead, with Eden Hazard taking Diego Costa's place as the Blues' spearhead and Willian coming into the starting XI. And it was the unlikely Alonso again who was next to find the net as the Blues increased their lead shortly after the break. Pedro then got on the scoresheet as he headed in Moses' shot that had cannoned into the air off Kasper Schmeichel, as Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the league to seven points once more.

Goals: Alonso (6', 51'), Pedro (71')

