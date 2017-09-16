Saturday Premier League wrap: The things you might have missed

Tottenham 0-0 Swansea

OPTA FACT Fernando Llorente (32y 201d) is the oldest outfielder to make a Premier League appearance for Spurs under Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham remain without a Premier League win at Wembley following this stalemate with Swansea.

Spurs were unable to make the breakthrough in the late kick-off, with Swansea digging in and denying the hosts space in the final third. They also provided an intermittent threat on the counter-attack, with Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham a willing runner of the channels.

Harry Kane came closest for Spurs, hitting the bar after Son Heung-min's initial shot was saved by Lukasz Fabianski. Mauricio Pochettino's men took 26 shots in total, but the Swans defended resolutely throughout to claim a precious point.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Southampton

OPTA FACT Steven Davis' last Premier League goal was 489 days ago, also against Crystal Palace on 15th May 2016

Crystal Palace became the first team in the history of the English top flight to lose their first five games without scoring a single goal. It was another afternoon to forget for the south London side, whose new boss Roy Hodgson was unable to inspire an improvement in his first match in charge.

Saints took the lead through Steven Davis early on, the Northern Irishman firing home after Wayne Hennessey parried Dusan Tadic’s effort into his path. Palace did have chances to level the scores, Christian Benteke and Jason Puncheon both spurning presentable opportunities from close-range, but Mauricio Pellegrini’s men stood firm to pick up their second win of the campaign.

Games against Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea await Palace in the next few weeks, which doesn’t bode particularly well for their chances of climbing out of the relegation zone any time soon.

Goals: Davis 6'

Huddersfield 1-1 Leicester

OPTA FACT Jamie Vardy has now had a hand in 15 goals in 18 Premier League appearances under Craig Shakespeare (12 goals, 3 assists)

Jamie Vardy converted a penalty for the second game in a row to earn Leicester a point against Huddersfield.

Town striker Laurent Depoitre scored on his first Premier League start to break the deadlock just 40 seconds into the second half, but Vardy hit back four minutes later after Andy King was brought down in the box. Both sides had chances to win the match but neither was able to land a decisive blow, with Elias Kachunga denied his first goal of the season by the offside flag.

This draw keeps Leicester out of the bottom three thanks to West Ham’s failure to beat West Brom, while Huddersfield climb into fifth place.

Goals: Depoitre 46' -- Vardy 50'

Newcastle 2-1 Stoke

OPTA FACT Each of Xherdan Shaqiri's last six Premier League goals have been from outside the box

Goals from Christian Atsu and Jamaal Lascelles made the difference at St James’ Park, as Newcastle moved into the top four with their third consecutive victory.

Former Chelsea winger Atsu opened the scoring in the 19th minute, converting Matt Ritchie’s tremendous cross at the back post. Xherdan Shaqiri got Stoke back on level terms shortly before the hour-mark, finishing expertly from 25 yards, but Lascelles’ header from a Ritchie corner was enough to secure all three points for the Magpies. It was another example of the Newcastle captain’s aerial prowess in the opposition box, following his winner against Swansea six days ago.

Rafael Benitez was clearly a frustrated man for much of the summer, but he will be extremely happy with his team’s form of late. Stoke, meanwhile, end a run of four games unbeaten in all competitions.

Goals: Atsu 19', Lascelles 68' -- Shaqiri 57'

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley

OPTA FACT Liverpool became the 4th team to win 1000 points in Premier League home games

Liverpool were frustrated at Anfield as Burnley extended their unbeaten run away from home to three games.

Little was expected of the Clarets on Saturday despite their victory at Stamford Bridge on the opening day and subsequent draw at Tottenham, but Sean Dyche’s side dug in to deny Liverpool maximum points in front of their own supporters.

Scott Arfield took advantage of some slack defending to put Burnley ahead in the 27th minute, but their lead didn’t last long as Mohamed Salah raced onto Emre Can’s pass and slotted the ball past Nick Pope.

Liverpool huffed and puffed for the remainder of the match, but Sean Dyche’s charges stood firm and held on for another brilliant result on the road.

Goals: Salah 31' -- Arfield 27'

Watford 0-6 Man City

OPTA FACT Sergio Aguero has scored in 8 consecutive away Premier League starts - only Robin van Persie (9) has embarked upon a longer run

Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick as Manchester City blew Watford away at Vicarage Road.

The Argentinian’s quick-fire double put the visitors 2-0 up inside 31 minutes, with strike partner Gabriel Jesus adding a third before the interval. Nicolas Otamendi then got in on the act in the 63rd minute, heading home after being picked out by David Silva’s pinpoint delivery from the left, before Aguero grabbed his third and Raheem Sterling tucked away a penalty late on.

City were at their scintillating best going forward, with Marco Silva’s side unable to cope with their opponents’ sharp movement and snappy interplay. Pep Guardiola will be equally delighted with a second clean sheet in as many matches, with Watford landing just a single shot on target all afternoon.

This heavy defeat for the Hornets – their first of the season in the Premier League – would have brought back painful memories of City’s 5-0 triumph on the final day of last term.

Goals: Aguero 27', 31', 81', Jesus 37', Otamendi 63', Sterling 89'

West Brom 0-0 West Ham

OPTA FACT Gareth Barry became the first player to start 600 games in the Premier League

West Brom and West Ham each took a share of the spoils after a dull goalless draw at The Hawthorns.

Gareth Barry equalled Ryan Giggs' record of 632 Premier League appearances in an otherwise uneventful encounter in the West Midlands, with neither team doing enough to add three points to their respective tallies.

Hammers midfield Pedro Obiang almost scored a stunning goal from the centre circle, but his ambitious effort hit the crossbar to spare Ben Foster's blushes. The Baggies goalkeeper could later have been sent off after fouling Javier Hernandez outside the box, but West Ham's appeals fell on deaf ears as they picked up their first point of the season away from home.