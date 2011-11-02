Scholes unleashed, mini-magicians, Gaddafi, naked marches and Bebeto Jr

The weatherÃ¢ÂÂs getting colder and the nights are drawing in, but FourFourTwo is as sizzling as ever. In our brand new December issue, out now, we have exclusive interviews with the Premier LeagueÃ¢ÂÂs hottest Spanish imports, Juan Mata and David Silva, not to mention a fiery, no-holds-barred One-on-One with a little maestro by the name of Paul Scholes...

ThatÃ¢ÂÂs right: one of EnglandÃ¢ÂÂs finest footballers for a generation, answers your questions on everything from his relationship with Fergie to why England always fail.

The king is dead; long live the king. While Scholes departs, the new stars in town are still those mini-magicians of midfield: the playmakers who take apart an opposition with a sliderule pass. We investigate the phenomenon, and what it means for England.

And who better to explain than the experts themselves? We asked David Silva how he feels about being arguably the best player in the Premier League right now Ã¢ÂÂ but still without a guaranteed place in the Spain team.

Meanwhile, in one of our most enlightening ever interviews, we talk to new Chelsea star Juan Mata about...well, everything. Real Madrid, karaoke, his dad being held up in a bank robbery Ã¢ÂÂ itÃ¢ÂÂs all here, and all in his own words.

Ã¢ÂÂAs a football player, I wasnÃ¢ÂÂt allowed to be on the front line. But in the end, I just took the gun.Ã¢ÂÂ Those are the shocking words of Libyan footballer Walid el Kahatroushi Ã¢ÂÂ and heÃ¢ÂÂs not alone. FFT travels with Libya to find the incredible truth about a team fighting Gaddafi off the pitch while qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations on it.

Almost as extraordinary is what lies ahead for Spanish football. With the gap between Real Madrid and Barcelona and the rest of league widening into a chasm, it could all go very wrong for La Liga in the near future. We ask: could Spain 'do a Scotland'?

Stuart Pearce and Hope Powell have been appointed managers of Team GB at the 2012 Olympics, but the arguments rumble on. DonÃ¢ÂÂt be surprised: the British Olympic football team has always been a monumental cock-up. Read our account of the teamÃ¢ÂÂs bizarre history, from upset Celts to rugby-tackling clergymen.

Talking of mistakes, whatÃ¢ÂÂs happened to Sheffield? FFT investigates why the Steel City derby between United and Wednesday is taking place in the third tier, and goes along for the (bumpy) ride.

Part five of our youth development series is one of our most fascinating yet: Japan. Find out how the fortunes of an ambitious nation were turned around by an enthusiastic American. TheyÃ¢ÂÂll win a World Cup soon, yÃ¢ÂÂknow.

But for real craziness, look no further than our dossier on footballÃ¢ÂÂs maddest protests. Yellow and green scarves? Pah! WeÃ¢ÂÂre talking naked marches, mass graves and lasagne. Now THATÃ¢ÂÂS sticking it to the man.

And naturally, thatÃ¢ÂÂs not all. Also to be found on our glossy pages are an exclusive interview with Welsh captain and the future of Arsenal, Aaron Ramsey, plus interviews with football clubsÃ¢ÂÂ most unlikely owners, from boob barons to professional gamblers.

Want more? Then have our 13 football apps that should exist (Fergie Translator, anyone?), Michel Salgado on how foreigners are killing the Prem, Nemanja VidicÃ¢ÂÂs tackling masterclass, a Ryan Babel exclusive and the best chants from around the world... EVER. DonÃ¢ÂÂt miss out.

The December 2011 issue of FourFourTwo was brought to you by... Paul Scholes, Freddie Ljungberg, Jamie Carragher, Amir Khan, Danny Wilson, Nemanja Vidic, Paddy Kenny, John Ryan, Shinji Ono, Marcus Bean, Lee Strafford, Ryan Babel, Ken Hodcroft, Michel Salgado, Gary Speed, Kieran Gibbs, Kevin Foley, Aaron Ramsey, Jimmy Quinn, David Silva, Martin Allen, David May, Richard Mantell, Bob Rich, John Collins, Nigel Winterburn, Gaizka Mendieta, James Milner, Juan Mata, Roy Hattersley, Tony Ã¢ÂÂThe LizardÃ¢ÂÂ Bloom, the Libyan national team, the saviour of Japanese football and the new star of Flamengo, 17-year-old Bebeto Jr.

Like the sound of all that? Click here to subscribe to the mag now!

