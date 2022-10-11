Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League clash

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid live stream, Tuesday 11 October, 8pm BST

Real Madrid (opens in new tab) will book their place in the Champions League round of 16 if they beat Shakhtar Donetsk on Matchday 4 in Group F.

The reigning European champions won last week's reverse fixture 2-1 at the Bernabeu, keeping up their 100% record in this season's Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti's side – who trail Barcelona on goal difference at the top of La Liga – have been in formidable form this term, winning 11 and drawing one in all competitions; they've also won their previous four Champions League group games without conceding a goal.

Shakhtar will have to be at their very best to get anything from this encounter, but even a point will keep them well in contention to advance from the group: the Ukrainian champions have picked up four points so far, beating Celtic and drawing with RB Leipzig. Coming into Matchday 4, Igor Jovicevic's team had the highest shot conversion rate in the Champions League (29%).

Team news

With the exception of long-term absentee Viktor Kornienko, Shakhtar have a full squad at their disposal.

This game probably comes slightly too soon for Real Madrid number one Thibaut Courtois to return from a back issue, so Ukraine international Andriy Lunin seems set to continue in goal; Dani Ceballos remains out with a hamstring problem.

Form

Shakhtar Donetsk: WWDWL

Real Madrid: WWDWW

Referee

Orel Grinfeld of Israel will be the referee for Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid.

Stadium

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid will be played at Stadion Wojska Polskiego in Warsaw, Poland. Shakhtar are playing their home Champions League matches here due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Elsewhere in the group

The night's other Group F game between Celtic and RB Leipzig kicks off simultaneously.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Tuesday 11 October and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 6 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

International TV rights

• UK: BT Sport (opens in new tab) – which you can get with a non-subscription £25 monthly pass (opens in new tab)

• USA: Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) – plans start at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) with a seven day free trial

• Canada: DAZN (opens in new tab) – which you can get with a non-subscription $24.99 monthly pass (opens in new tab)

• Australia: Stan Sport (opens in new tab) – this is from $20 a month (opens in new tab) (including a $10 Stan basic subscription) and comes with a seven day free trial

• New Zealand: Spark Sport (opens in new tab) – a subscription is $24.99 a month (opens in new tab), with a seven day free trial