Watch: Retirement doesn't stop Francesco Totti from producing magic
The retired Roma icon showed he's still got that velvet touch in a recent five-a-side match
One-club man Totti retired at the end of the 2016/17 season and is now a sporting director at the Serie A club – but clearly he's still got his dazzling technique, as he proved on Sunday night.
In a friendly kickabout, the 41-year-old had an emphatic answer to his opposition's wall just a couple of yards in front of the goal-line.
With a goalkeeper also to beat, Totti's odds of scoring looked slim indeed – even by his standards. But then...
Oh, you.
