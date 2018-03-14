Watch: Retirement doesn't stop Francesco Totti from producing magic

One-club man Totti retired at the end of the 2016/17 season and is now a sporting director at the Serie A club – but clearly he's still got his dazzling technique, as he proved on Sunday night.

In a friendly kickabout, the 41-year-old had an emphatic answer to his opposition's wall just a couple of yards in front of the goal-line.

With a goalkeeper also to beat, Totti's odds of scoring looked slim indeed – even by his standards. But then...

Oh, you.

